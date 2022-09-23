Starting this school year, Virginia students of families at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level became eligible for free meals and are encouraged to submit an application to their school board in order to receive them.
“FCPS has an online application available on the division website for families to apply to free and reduced-price meals,” shared FCPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services Maria Perrone. “The electronic application is also available in multiple languages.”
Students throughout the country were originally eligible for free meals starting in March 2020 without the need to submit an application, but the federal waivers allowing this expired prior to this school year.
Additionally, free meals were originally provided for families at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level. However, with a recent expansion of public funds by the state, this program now includes families up to 185 percent of the poverty level. This essentially provides any family previously eligible for reduced-price meals the ability to receive free meals.
In order to ensure access to this program, local advocacy group No Kid Hungry Virginia, as well as Virginia school districts are encouraging eligible families to submit the application in order to receive continued priority for the approximately 589,500 eligible students’ meals.
“School meals are important sources of nutrition for students and help reduce food insecurity in the Commonwealth,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said.
It is important for families of eligible students to apply as soon as possible in order to receive assistance while students are still close to the start of the school year.
School Nutrition Director for the Virginia Department of Education Sandy Curwood emphasized the urgency of applying and the benefits of the renewed program.
“It’s more important than ever for families to apply for free school meals. If no application is on file, students will need to pay for meals on the first day of school and may start to accrue meal debt,” said Curwood. “And the good news is, if you qualify, free meals are seamless. Students will access their meals in the cafeteria with a pin number or a lunch card, with no overt identification.”
Many Virginia districts also provide free meals to all students under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which provides meals on the basis of the socioeconomic background of the school’s surrounding community.
“FCPS continues to be able to offer no-cost breakfast and lunch meals to students attending one of the 34 current schools with the Community Eligibility Provision designation,” Perrone added. “All students attending CEP schools automatically receive no-cost meals without completing an eligibility application.”
The 34 FCPS schools benefiting from this program found online at bit.ly/3eUkFFO.
Virginia advocacy group No Kid Hungry Virginia is pleased to see the expanded access to programs such as these in the Commonwealth and emphasized the importance of a nutritional meal for students during the school day.
“School meals are critical to supporting academic success and well-being,” said No Kid Hungry Virginia Director Sarah Steely. “We are grateful to all school nutrition staff who work hard to fuel our students’ minds and bodies.”
