In an emotional town hall meeting sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid spoke with parents, teachers, and community members over concerns on an uptick of antisemitism in the county during a community conversations event held on March 27.
A recent audit from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed that in 2022 Virginia saw a 50% increase in antisemitic incidents, the 13th highest in the country. Fairfax County had 13 reported incidents alone.
Rachel Lang, an associate regional director with the ADL, shared that these included antisemitic graffiti, the spread of white supremacist propaganda, and even a bomb threat.
In the first question of the evening, JCRC asked Reid about the Title VI complaint that was filed with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a Northern Virginia advocacy organization, which initiated the complaint filed last January by the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
“You have to name it, address it quickly even if it doesn’t put us in a good light,” said Reid. She shared that the Title VI response is still under review so “I won’t speak to the specifics.”
During the conversation, parents shared stories of antisemitism experienced by their children. One parent said that the levels of antisemitism in schools are not necessarily increasing, just getting reported more frequently.
They spoke with members of the FCPS administration on how to address these issues and the gaps in the system.
When one parent talked about swastikas in the bathroom at their child’s school, Reid asked the parent to name the school which led to several other parents shouting, “all of them.”
Some of the other incidents discussed during the meeting included a middle school student who reported that at their school some kids give the Nazi salute, and the mother said that the administration did nothing about the situation. In another, a parent reported that during a Holocaust survivor presentation students were in the back of the room telling antisemitic jokes.
Another parent objected to making their student who had suffered antisemitic bullying meet with someone who had bullied them, saying it was counterproductive. They felt that being forced to have some sort of meeting would lead to retaliation.
While the superintendent seemed somewhat surprised by what parents were reporting, she attributed part of the problem stems from the size of the county. With such a large county and such a large school system sometimes things fall through the cracks, she explained.
“It feels sometimes like we are a system of schools rather than a school system,” said Reid.
The superintendent shared that she hopes to standardize cultural competency across FCPS and ensure all areas have an equal understanding of different cultures and communities.
Consequences are also something Reid hopes to standardize. Multiple parents shared during the conversation that antisemitism and hate speech is something students frequently get away with and that in many instances their children are the ones being punished when they respond to harassment.
“When it comes to bullying, hate speech, and antisemitism, all of the discipline possibilities should be consequences similarly across the county,” said Reid. “But to apply the appropriate discipline you have to name what went wrong.”
One parent asked Reid if FCPS would be using the IHRA definition to guide understanding of antisemitism. The legislation was signed into law on March 24 by Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“It’s a reasonable threshold,” she said. “We’ll have to review it.” Reid said during the meeting that punishment for hate speech and antisemitism requires education as well.
“We also have to teach them a new behavior, it’s not enough to just discipline, we have to teach them a new behavior. Because if the why behind the behavior isn’t addressed, we’re going to see that behavior happen again,” explained Reid.
According to one student, additional education is absolutely necessary, as many students in FCPS don’t understand the depth of antisemitism. She shared that many students believe antisemitism to be something that occurred in history in Europe and no longer has much of an impact.
“I had a classmate tell me that antisemitism isn’t a big deal anymore because it was just something that happened in Germany in the 1940s,” said the student.
FCPS will be working to review complaints and procedures for dealing with antisemitic incidents as well as looking to update Holocaust and antisemitism education in the curriculum.
“We have to rebuild trust with the Jewish community,” said Reid. “We have a responsibility to keep children safe and to ensure learning is maximized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.