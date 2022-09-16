Retail theft happens fast and is unfortunately common in many places of business throughout the country.
In the interest of providing preventative education to various local businesses, as well as assisting the county in helping to meet their safety needs, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) hosted a retail outreach event on Sept. 14 in the Springfield Town Center.
During the event, FCPD officers met with interested retailers from throughout the county to discuss the necessary precautions that businesses should take, as well as hear out some of their biggest concerns.
Second Lt. James Curry, of the FCPD Public Affairs Bureau, expressed some of the many ways businesses can stay vigilant in fighting these crimes, as well as when staying in communication with the police.
“If a suspicious person or activity is spotted, we ask witnesses to contact the non-emergency number for officers to investigate. We also ask employees to be good witnesses and take note of the suspect or suspects committing the crimes,” said Curry.
Additionally, Curry expressed the convenience of on-site employees having a functioning knowledge of the store’s surveillance footage system in order to aid the investigation.
“Surveillance footage systems should be properly working, visible by customers to deter theft. Employees on site should have a working knowledge of the system to help officers to gain access to the footage,” added Curry.
While FCPD efforts to reduce and fight retail theft have been utilized for many years, the department emphasized the importance of collaboration between retailers and officers in order to best meet their needs. Encouraging this working relationship was a goal of the Sept. 14 event.
“We must continue to have conversations [with retailers] to ensure we are all working in a safe manner,” said Curry. “Many of the retail groups we work with have policies in place for handling theft and robberies. It’s important that we understand their practices, and they understand our response.”
While the Springfield Town Center, previously known as the Springfield Mall, has an unfortunate history with crime before its renovation, the event was aimed more generally at the prevention of crime across various retail outlets.
“This meeting is not an issue isolated to the Springfield Town Center. They were just gracious to host this event. Retail theft affects both small businesses and larger retail stores. Retail theft can occur at our malls or a stand-alone shop. It is important all business owners and employees have policy and training in place to prepare staff to handle these scenarios,” shared Curry.
For retailers and residents interested in contacting the department for a non-emergency investigation such as retail theft, Fairfax County residents and businesses should call 703-691-2131. For more information on the department, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/police.
