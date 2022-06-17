Everyone has their own ideas about what qualities make a good father. Yet, the need for them in society is clear.
Fathers, like mothers, play a significant role in their children’s psychological and emotional development, according to the Fairfax County Department of Family Services (DFS) “When fathers are actively involved, children are less likely to experience Mental illness, juvenile delinquency, youth sexual activity, teenage pregnancy, substance use, childhood poverty and high school drop out.”
Considering this, Father Engagement Supervisor Champana Bernard set out to reduce the deficit he saw in programs aimed at helping fathers, eventually to help establish a dad’s parenting group called The Fathers in Touch program.
In 2016, Father Engagement Specialist Bennie Herron was hired during a redirection of resources towards The Father Engagement Unit, with a renewed focus on anger and domestic violence related issues, as well as substance abuse.
Using curriculum from the National Fatherhood Initiative and with help form Engagement Specialist Mercedes Alonso and Parent Support Specialist Michael Schut, Herron works with the unit to redirect fathers towards a healthy and engaged relationship with their children.
“You can’t put your children on pause while you get your life together. They need to be parented through it, so whatever you’re going through, your children still require you to be at the best of your ability,” Herron saidd.
While it is most common for fathers to be referred to the groups by the DFS, Child Protective Services (CPS) or the courts, Herron emphasized that some participants self-refer to the program.
“We want to be as proactive as possible in engaging them around parenting and education so that we can prevent them from being enveloped by the system,” he said.
Part of the unit’s proactive approach comes through its emphasis on self care and self awareness amongst group attendees. While this can include recognition of faults, as well as time to oneself, it is also important for fathers to model positive emotional responses for their children.
“One of the default emotions that is safe for men to express is anger. We often aren’t judged when we’re angry, but when that is your default emotion, often that can become the only emotion that you express,” said Herron.
As children are often hyper impressionable, it was important for engagement specialists to model positive emotional responses for fathers to ensure their own success, as well as the success of their children.
“Parenting is nothing but a relationship, really. That’s all it is. It’s really just a relationship with a human being who is dependent on you for everything,” Herron said.
As the father is guided closer towards the positive role model they want to be, they are only all the more capable of influencing their children to model the same virtues.
“Children are learning directly and indirectly from that,” Herron said.
In addition to their now virtual group sessions, the unit is working to produce and publish online Pocket Dad videos covering various parenting topics, including anger. These can be found at bit.ly/39va2XN.
To learn more about the Father Engagement Unit, visit bit.ly/2XEtxCC.
