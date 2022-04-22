Board of Supervisors will set the final budget on April 26
Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors held a three-day public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget plan last week starting on April 12. More than 200 Fairfax County residents spoke at the public hearing.
The budget, which currently leaves the real estate tax rate at $1.14 per $100 of assessed value, was a source of frustration for homeowners throughout the public hearing.
“For two decades homeowner real estate taxes have been increasing about three times faster than household income. All the increased revenues have gone to pay for county and school raises and the increased cost of benefits, especially pensions,” said Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance (FCTA) President Arthur Purves.
The steep increase in real estate taxes over the last decade is why the FCTA is asking for a 10-cent decrease in the proposed tax.
The proposed budget currently plans to fully fund the Fairfax County School system, a projected $117.9 million increase. It also looks to fully fund the employee compensation program for government employees.
“We don’t work for the county because we want to get rich. We just want to be able to do our jobs and live our lives. Fully funding our raises in this year’s budget is an important step towards fairly compensating us for our work,” said Sunny Carito, a county librarian and a Service Employee International Union (SEIU) member.
“Beyond this year, we look forward to getting to the bargaining table so we can help make Fairfax a better county for everyone to work for and live in,” Carito said.
Louise Epstein, a member of McLean’s Citizen’s Association, asked the board to look more closely at the requested budget from Fairfax County Public Schools.
Epstein said that despite the number of residents in Fairfax County continuing to rise in recent years, the number of students enrolled in FCPS has decreased by thousands of students since the pandemic, and is projected to continue decreasing.
“Maybe we need to adjust things so that instead of 52.5 percent plus or minus of the general fund automatically going to the school system, more goes to the county general funds other tasks, and less goes to the school system,” she said.
In his statement to the board, Purves also referenced donations that Chairman Jeffrey McKay received during his reelection campaign in 2019. Top donors included the local Fairfax County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics union and SEIU. Between the two unions, they have raised more than $100,000 of the donations McKay has received since 2019.
Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid also spoke to the board about the hiring and retention challenges the office has been facing since last year. According to Kincaid, the sheriff’s office currently has a nearly 15 percent vacancy rate, a 4 percent increase from October 2021.
Kincaid said that the sheriff’s office is 2.5 percent behind the police department in pay at each rank with Sgts. and 2nd Lts. being 7.5 percent behind their police officer counterparts. “Why do I bring this up? Pay equality,” she said.
Kincaid asked the board to include a 2.5 percent increase to the 2023 budget across all ranks in the sheriff’s office, which she says is estimated to be less than $1 million.
“It’s time to treat the sheriff’s department with the respect they have earned and deserve. Value them as I do,” said Kincaid.
The BOS will make its final decisions regarding the budget on April 26 at the budget markup meeting. Residents can still send the BOS their written testimony until April 26 after a motion was passed by the supervisors to leave the record open.
Good luck with that as long as Jeff McKay is running the BOS...He would tax your grandmother's passing if he thought he could get a dime..
