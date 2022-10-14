Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”
In addition, one of the projects in a new “Performance Assessment” for “Virginia Studies: New Nation,” involves giving students this assignment on Slide No. 31: “Revise the Declaration of Independence.”
Staff and parents who viewed the new training material, obtained exclusively by the Independent Women’s Network, a coalition of parents that includes local northern Virginia residents, expressed concern about the resources and staff time spent on this type of training when so many students are experiencing learning loss from the COVID pandemic school closures.
Julie Moult, a Fairfax County Public Schools spokeswoman, said the school district is “unaware of any complaints or concerns raised by teachers regarding Monday’s professional development which was an opportunity for deeper learning around cultural responsiveness.”
However, one staff member said, “If we don’t know how to treat students fairly and teach in a responsible way, why did Fairfax County Public Schools hire any of us? This was 90 minutes of a waste of time that I’m never going to get back.”
In the 90-minute training, completed on Oct. 10, teachers were instructed to engage in an “Equity Dialogue” as part of seven lessons with labels popular now in the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” industry: “Assessment and Data through an Equity Lens,” “Culturally Responsive Classroom Environments,” “Meaningful Relationships,” “Culturally Responsive Pedagogy and Curriculum,” “Inclusive and Culturally Responsive Instructional Materials,” “Inclusive and Culturally Responsive Communication” and “Critical Consciousness.”
The material says in one slide that trainers should “Connect to Standard VDOE Standard [sic] 6.7,” a reference to a new standard, “VDOE Teacher Evaluation Standard 6,” that the Northam administration’s Virginia Department of Education passed in 2021 before leaving office. It is called “Culturally Responsive Teaching and Equitable Practices.”
On one slide, teachers are asked, “How might you work to develop your own critical consciousness alongside that of your students?”
“Bottom line is that at this point the teachers get it,” said Saundra Davis, a local mother who just announced she is running for Fairfax County school board. “They have had so many trainings for ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ that the only reason to do more is because the school board wants performative applause for mandating them.”
One of the issues of concern for parents is the new policy rewrites that the school board is proposing on its “Controversial Issues” policy, which has traditionally required fairness, but now is making allowances for only one side of the issue on discussions of race and other “controversial” topics that deal with “equity.”
In one of its teaching training, “Facilitating Student Learning: Controversial Issues,” the school system has the controversial “Courageous Conversations” program as one of its “Discussions Protocols and Guides.” Created by a consultant, Glenn Singleton, “Courageous Conversations” includes discussions on the problems with “whiteness.” The protocols and guides also include material from a program of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has been aligned with one perspective of issues, parents, and staff note.
“Teachers need access to career development in their subject areas, and chances to meet with other teachers teaching their subjects and grade level so they can share ideas. They need to learn more about how to handle and help kids who are so far behind, including strategies for catching them up on academics,” Davis said. “Every teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools knows that we have a very diverse student body and that all should feel welcome and included. It’s time to offer the teachers what they need to help students succeed academically.”
New training materials may be viewed at https://iwnetwork.com/fairfax-county-equity-dialogue-teacher-training/
Asra Q. Nomani is a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Network.
