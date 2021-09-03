The Fairfax County School Board approved a spending plan for the funds received through the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Grant program. The funds, totaling $188.6 million, will be used to address expenses incurred by the county school system in responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The plan outlines how the grant funds will be used to address the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of students that came as a result of the pandemic. Included in the outline is the safe reopening of the schools and how to sustain their operations safely.
“Our ESSER III spending plan is focused on supporting the whole child and ensuring that staff have the tools to support student academic, social, emotional, and mental health,” stated Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand. “We know, and national studies confirm, that students experienced significant unfinished learning. Our plan identifies clear and consistent expectations for what schools should offer as high-quality academic content, addressing gaps in standards from the previous year and standards to cover this school year.”
The ESSER III grant program was established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund that was written into the CARES Act. These funds are awarded to state educational agencies to address issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The grant funding will require FCPS to focus the spending in four particular areas: unfinished learning, the needs of students in the areas of academic, social, emotional, and mental health and wellness needs, prevention and mitigation strategies to prevent outbreaks in the schools, and other uses that would include such things as technology, multilingual engagement, and equity needs.
The majority of the grant funding will be used to address learning loss as well as the aforementioned needs of the students. The amount of the funding earmarked for this particular task is $154.7 million or 82 percent of the funds received by FCPS. The remainder of the funding will be used for various tasks such as mitigation and prevention as well as communication, technology, transportation, program management, and school monitoring.
The plan will include $10 million to be spent to support monitors who can help with cafeteria lunches and outdoor learning as well as additional substitute coverage if deemed necessary. The school board has directed Brabrand to direct the schools to allow students the opportunity to have lunch outside as well as encouraging school staff to utilize outdoor learning in their lessons.
Another $1 million in funds will be used to provide for 10 English as a second language (ESOL) teacher positions in order to help students who need such language assistance.
While the ESSER funding will address issues in the FCPS created by the pandemic, few believe it will solve some of the more long-term issues.
“FCPS must clean house in the offices of special education procedural support and special education instruction and invest in fully training the special education teachers and support staff it already has. It must fix what it has before hiring more people to join a toxic and broken system.” said Callie Oettinger of Special Education Action.
Each school in Fairfax County will receive a piece of the funding as well as stipends specifically to be used for purposes of academics and wellness which will be used to directly support the student body. The amount of funding that each school will receive was based on their projected enrollment and needs.
The needs of the school were determined through an accounting of five different metrics which include free and reduced meals, the percentage of English learners, the percentage of students with disabilities, the reading and mathematics achievement reverse index, and the graduation and completion index. The graduation and completion index is being used specifically for high schools in this case.
All schools are under the expectation that they will create their own plans which outline how they will use the funding to support the academics and wellness of students. Those plans would then be posted on their school’s websites for parents and caregivers to access.
The plan also includes additional financial support for special education teachers whose scheduled work hours will be increased from seven and a half hours to eight hours daily. The funding will also be used to increase the starting hourly rate for county bus drivers to $22.91. Fairfax County, like many in the country, has experienced a shortage of bus drivers that they’re currently attempting to address.
The spending plan was created after an extensive public hearing held in June where more than 1,600 members of the community gave their suggestions to the school board. The suggestions ranged from assistance in special education to prevention and mitigation strategies in schools to increased pay for teachers and school staff.
