or those who are in the spirit to give and support their community, Fairfax County has compiled a list of donations people can make during the holiday season — with some donation deadlines coming up soon for those who are interested.
Gifts for children and families
For toys, people can bring gift donations to the Fairfax County police station by December 11. These gifts will be distributed to children at Fairfax Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center, among others.
The county Fire and Rescue Department is also participating in the annual National Capital Region Fire and Emergency Medical Services Departments’ 2021 Toys for Tots campaign.
Donations are being accepted at the McLean Community Center through December 11 and the Fairfax County Fire Station through December 12.
To help provide adults with gifts for the holiday season, the “Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate and the Reston Teen Center are collecting donations for their Elf Store event,” according to the list.
For this event, staff create a store environment where young people “can select a free gift for special adults in their lives.” New or gently used items such as jewelry, candles, tools, home goods and the like are suggested as gifts — items which can be used to wrap and bag such gifts are also accepted.
Donations can be dropped off through December 10 at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate, 12125 Pinecrest Road, Reston.
Supplies for people in need
Aside from toys and gifts for families and children in the area, the community is also collecting clothing and other warm supplies for those in need.
This year, in lieu of the Park Authority’s usual holiday gift drive, Hutchison Elementary School is requesting coats for families that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park Authority is coordinating this drive to ensure that coats get to the school.
Donations of new coats in children’s sizes — as well as adult small and medium sizes — can be dropped off at the Providence or Spring Hill RECenters.
Coats can also be donated online, now through December 10, as the “Sully District Office is partnering with Operation Warm to purchase 500 new winter coats for children in the area.”
The Hunter Mill District Office and Cornerstones are partnering on a Winter Coat Closet this year, as they have done in years past. They will be collecting and distributing heavy winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves for those in need.
Donations should be dropped off at the North County Governmental Center, 1801 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. December 11, and January 8.
The annual Fairfax County Senior Centers’ Winter Warming Service Project is collecting “new or handmade hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks for adults and children in Fairfax County.”
From there, these items are distributed by local nonprofits Cornerstones, Homestretch and ShelterHouse. The items will be distributed “to the people they serve, including adults and families experiencing homelessness,” according to the county website.
Donations of these items and yarn can be made now through January 5 at any of the locations below (donation boxes will be in the entry or lobby of these places):
• Herndon Senior Center: 873 Grace St, Herndon
• Kingstowne Center for Active Adults: 6488 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria
• Lewinsville/Pimmit Hills Senior Center: 1613 Great Falls Street, McLean
• Little River Glen Senior Center: 4001 Barker Court, Fairfax
• Mott Community Center: 12111 Braddock Road, Fairfax
Gift card donations to survivors of domestic violence, children who have lost loved ones
Donations are also being accepted in the form of gift cards, rather than physical gifts, to help those in tough situations purchase necessary items for themselves and their families.
To help those who are survivors of domestic violence, Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, an office of the Department of Family Services, is collecting gift cards in the form of $25 increments to grocery stores, gas stations and retail stores. The office is also accepting Visa, Mastercard and American Express gift cards.
Those who are interested in providing gifts cards should mail them by December 9, to Vanessa Cullers at the Domestic Violence Action Center, 4000 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 2702, Fairfax, or Gulira Alieva at Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, 12011 Government Center Parkway, Suite 738, Fairfax.
In addition to the gift card donations accepted by Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, the Fairfax County Police Department’s Victim Services Division “is collecting gift cards for child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence and children who lost loved ones due to homicide.”
Gift cards from places like retail or grocery stores, where parents can buy more practical items for their children and family, are encouraged, and can be dropped off or sent to Saly Fayez, Victim Services Section, 12099 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax.
