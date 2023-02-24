A familiar face during major crime press conferences, Maj. Ed O’Carroll, has retired from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) after serving the community for more than 30 years.
O’Carroll, a native New Yorker and the youngest of eight children, always had an inclination for public service. He earned his cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification in his teens, became an emergency medical technician, and secured a spot on the local volunteer ambulance squad. “At 20, I was appointed as an assistant chief of the ambulance squad,” said O’Carroll.
With a passion for helping others, a desire to lead, and an interest in law enforcement, O’Carroll applied to the FCPD after seeing an advertisement in a local newspaper. A year later, O’Carroll moved from New York to Virginia and joined the FCPD on Sept. 11, 1989.
As O’Carroll worked his way up the FCPD leadership ladder, he served as the Virginia Crime Prevention Association and Fairfax County Retirement Agency president. He also served as a Refuse To Be A Victim National Trainer, and in his last four years with the Department, he led the major crimes division.
As the Major Crimes Bureau chief, O’Carroll led a team of 240 sworn professionals and volunteers responsible for investigating all serious and violent crimes across the county. In 2022, there were 936 Crimes Against Person (assaults, homicide, sex offenses, kidnapping, and human trafficking) cases and 2,952 Crimes Against Property (robbery, arson, vandalism, extortion, fraud, and embezzlement) cases. Of these, O’Carroll’s violent crimes division investigated 22 homicides.
“It was a very busy bureau with lots of talented people that worked around the clock to follow up on cases and [provide the] best support for victims of crime,” said O’Carroll.
In prioritizing victims, O’Carroll concedes no one case stands out.
“It’s hundreds, probably even thousands of cases that have resonated with me over my career,” said O’Carroll. He stressed that every case affected him because for every victim, “there’s a family, a community, and a neighborhood that’s heartbroken by the act of violence. So I would never say one case [is more important] because I wouldn’t want to leave out other cases that are in my mind. I cared about every one of them.”.
Though he does not rank cases, he noted that the past four-plus years have been especially impactful. As his team worked on current major crimes, O’Carroll was equally impressed by team members’ commitment to addressing cold cases.
“I was very proud of our emphasis on legacy cases that had gone cold,” he said. “We put some fire under [cold cases], and through advanced DNA technology, we were able to make substantial breaks in many cases, but we have a lot more to do.”
To solve more cases, the department needs more officers. Attracting and retaining officers is an ongoing challenge for police departments nationwide.
“I’m worried about the staffing situation in the National Capital Region. Fairfax is not immune to a large number of vacancies, and that worries me because we have fewer people doing [the] work, and that takes its toll,” stressed O’Carroll.
As the profession of policing changes and communities like Fairfax reexamines what policing looks like, O’Carroll said that “we need caring, compassionate, fair, and equitable women and men to join the ranks and serve in law enforcement. Fairfax has a lot of openings, and I welcome others to take part in giving back to their community,” he said.
In addition to examining how the force is staffed, O’Carroll openly recognized the challenges of policing. “I remember when the Rodney King event happened in Los Angeles. I was working that day, and I heard when that news broke. The profession has learned a lot about those tragedies that should never have happened then or even recently. I think policing has changed again; it’s changed for the better,” said O’Carroll.
The former major crimes leader also believes that improved training, equipment, and a mindset on de-escalation are factors that police need to embrace because “caring for every member of our community is critically important.”
As O’Carroll recalls his first day on the job, first patrol, first vehicle stop, and more, he does so without regrets.
“I love my first day, and I love my last day,” said O’Carroll. With an official retirement of Feb. 3, his cumulative unused and earned leave will yield more than 36 years of service to the retired major.
“The police department’s been a wonderful place to work and serve. But I’m looking for other opportunities to give back to Fairfax County in a different way. Hopefully, a little less stressful,” he said.
