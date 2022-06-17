Fairfax County resident Juan G. Ward has been missing since May 25. His family reported him missing to the Fairfax County Police Department May 26.
Ward is a federal employee who has worked at his job for about 12 years. His family knew for sure he had gone missing when his work called on May 26, saying he had missed an important meeting. He has two daughters, and missed his youngest daughter’s high school graduation a few days after going missing.
“That’s when we all absolutely knew. That’s proof positive that he’s missing,” said Rene Best, Juan’s sister. “We immediately became hysterical… We knew this was not normal, and that’s what we tried to convey to the police immediately. This is not normal, this is not my brother, this is not something that he does.”
Ward was last seen leaving Revolutions Billiards and Bar in the Springfield Plaza on May 24 after watching a game with a friend there. He withdrew money from an ATM on May 24, and again in Woodbridge on May 25, but hasn’t been heard from since. The case has been assigned to a FCPD detective who works on missing persons cases.
Ward’s family also reached out to Black & Missing, a non-profit organization that brings awareness to missing persons of color and provides resources and tools to missing people’s loved ones.
Black & Missing helped Ward’s family develop a missing flier, which they then put up throughout the Springfield area that weekend. His family also drove from his last known location back to his home to see if there are any signs of Ward, and found none.
“We want Juan back,” said Best. “We love Juan, Juan loves us. Juan loves his mother, who is 86, who is aching for her son. His daughters are tearless because they have no more tears to give. They want their father.”
The FCPD has been investigating Ward’s case, and are working with the Prince William Police because Ward’s last known location was in Woodbridge. Ward has been entered into National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) and Virginia Crime Information Network (VCIN) as a missing person under the “Other” criteria, meaning “a person 21 or older, not meeting the criteria for entry in any other category, who is missing and for whom there is a reasonable concern for his/her safety,” rather than “Endangered” or “Involuntary” (missing under circumstances indicating the disappearance was not voluntary).
“They’re not looking for him because they said he’s not critical,” said Best, who has been increasingly frustrated with the police since her brother’s disappearance. “If the detectives are working the case, then they need to work the case until resolution. That is bringing Juan home.”
Ward drives a 2008 Nissan Altima (VA tag #UJE3496) and is 5’11 and 53 years old. The Fairfax County Police ask anyone with any information to contact their non-emergency line at 703-691-2131.
“Our detectives remain dedicated to this case and our goal is to help safely return Mr. Ward to his family,” said a spokesman from the FCPD Public Affairs Bureau.
“If someone is holding him, please give him back. If they know where he went, please tell us. If they know where he is, and is hurt, please tell us!” said Best. “We have to know. We really, really want Juan back.”
