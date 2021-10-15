Following the recent conclusion of a micro-pilot study, the Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB) launched a limited co-responder program on September 29 that addresses mental health crises in the field and diverts individuals from arrest. The program consists of members from the CSB’s Mobile Crisis Unit and FCPD officers, who respond to 911 calls that warrant crisis intervention.
The adoption of the co-responder model is the latest step in the county’s Diversion First program, an initiative spearheaded by law enforcement and community leadership that commenced in 2016. The goal of Diversion First is to intervene in the criminal justice process as early as possible to identify individuals who would be better served by mental health and substance abuse treatment instead of incarceration for low-level offenses.
Diversion First was formed after a collaborative process among law enforcement, emergency responders, the judiciary and community services established that a proactive crisis intervention program could offer treatment to vulnerable residents, reduce incarceration, lower costs and free up officers’ time on patrol, since law enforcement can often spend countless hours transporting patients and waiting in emergency rooms.
In 2020, according to the most recent Diversion First report, FCPD officers responded to 9,989 calls for service that involved a mental illness and law enforcement was involved in 2,165 service encounters with a team from the Merrifield Crisis Response Center.
For the Sheriff’s Office alone in fiscal year 2021, deputies conducted 77 long distance transports from the MCRC to mental health hospitals, 215 transports from the Adult Detention Center to mental health hospitals or one hospital to another and 1,181 transports to local hospitals, according to Andrea, Ceisler, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson (sheriff’s deputies are not part of the co-responder team since they do not respond to 911 calls).
The creation and continuation of Diversion First has also been influenced by several other factors. Following the 2013 shooting of Springfield resident John Geer by a FCPD officer, the county formed a commission to review police practices, which recommended the creation of a crisis intervention program in 2015. The launch of Diversion First was additionally spurred by the 2015 death of Natasha McKenna, who had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and stopped breathing after being tased multiple times by Fairfax Sheriff’s deputies who were trying to transfer her to another facility.
The General Assembly also recently passed a law known as the “Marcus Alert” system, named after high school biology teacher Marcus-David Peters who was killed by Richmond police in 2018 when he was experiencing a mental health crisis, to implement crisis intervention around the Commonwealth with the goal that every locality will be served by a crisis intervention program by 2026. Fairfax’s co-responder program, known as the “Memphis Model,” will meet the new law’s criteria.
So far, Diversion First has seen some success. According to the program’s most recent annual report, the behavioral health population with misdemeanor charges in the county jail decreased by 28 percent between 2015 and 2020; the number of inmates referred to CSB jail-based services in that same period rose 21percent. Since 2016, annual cases at the Merrifield Crisis Response Center increased by 37 percent.
A recent report in FFXnow revealed that 46 percent of FCPD officers and 30 percent of sheriff’s deputies have received Crisis Intervention Team training, which officers undergo to respond to mental health crises. As the story notes, state guidelines discourage 100 percent of officers from receiving CIT training, since it is considered a specialized role analogous to a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, though differences in training can create inconsistent treatment in the field.
If an officer who does not have CIT training believes that an individual may be suffering from a mental health crisis, they are instructed to call for backup that does have that training if timing permits.
Sgt. Ian Yost of FCPD’s Public Affairs Bureau wrote in an email that the department’s goal is to train more than 40 percent of officers in CIT to achieve 24/7 coverage. Similarly, Ceisler wrote that the sheriff’s office goal is to have 25 percent of deputies trained. Both noted that 100 percent of staff have received Mental Health First Aid training. FCPD officers who serve on the co-responder team must have CIT training.
The Fairfax co-responder team currently operates Wednesday-Friday for an eight-hour shift between noon and 8 p.m. The county is exploring ways to expand the program to achieve 24/7 co-responder coverage, including a recent proposal that would use $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to hire more staff. Yost noted that “staffing shortages” of CSB clinicians and officers have resulted in the limited co-responder team and that the department “will expand the program as clinicians are hired and trained.”
Lisa Flowers, director of communications for the Community Services Board, wrote in an email that “Efforts are underway to start a full program, providing 14-16 hours of coverage, seven days a week to start, with the longer-term goal of 24/7 coverage.” She noted that the co-responder teams are new and require additional staff to expand. “Retention, recruitment, and hiring of staff are ongoing priorities for the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board and Fairfax County government,” Flowers wrote.
