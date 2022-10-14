The 24th annual “Fall for the Book” festival is already going strong, but you can still catch many of this year’s events. Author readings will continue through the evening of Oct. 15.
This year’s festival is considered a hybrid. A few sessions will be online, but the majority of events will be held at George Mason University, and at various locations around the county.
“We have several events that are held at Fairfax County libraries. That’s kind of nice too because those are intimate, and if you live near one of the local libraries, you are more likely to go to that one,” said Kate Lewis, marketing director of Fall for the Book. “It pulls in many of the libraries in Fairfax County.”
The last few years, due to the pandemic, the festival was held completely remote. While this opened the festival up to authors, and audiences from around the world, the personal connection that comes when authors and readers connect in person was lost.
“A couple years ago we had the author of “Where the Crawdads Sing,’ and she was terrific. It was right at the cusp. We actually signed her on for ‘Fall for the Book’ before her book really went crazy.” Lewis said, referring to Delia Owens, who spoke at the 2019 festival. “[It’s] fun to see an author who did not expect to make it so big. She loved the audience.”
Fall for the Book works hard to get authors who have written something within the past year, but make exceptions to honor an author who has had a long, and respected career.
This year there are several authors who are considered headliners at the festival. Olympic Gold Medalist, and soccer goalie, Brianna Scurry author of “My Greatest Save: The Brave, Barrier-Breaking Journey of a World Champion GoalKeeper” will be speaking at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
Saturday highlights will include an online conversation with author Alan Moore “Watchmen”, “V for Vendetta” at 11 a.m., Graphic Novelist Gene Leun Yang “Dragon Hoops” at 5 p.m., and Author Emily St. John Mandel “Station Eleven” at 7:30 p.m. All author events are free to attend. Sessions which are expected to draw large crowds, and online events require advance registration to either secure a seat, or access information.
One of the festival highlights is the New American Voices Award. The award is designed to “recognize recently published works that illuminate the complexity of the human experience as told by immigrants.” Eligible authors must be immigrants, or have at least one parent who is an immigrant.
“This year is our 5th anniversary, we had an amazing number of submissions that we were really excited about. This year the three finalists are all women,” explained Lewis.
Fall for the Book promotes reading throughout the year. From January to April, they hold monthly pop up lit nights. In the spring, they hold a teen book festival.
Festival details, including the full schedule of authors and events, podcasts, and links to view author readings from 2020, and 2021, are available on-line at https://fallforthebook.org
