Domestic Violence Action Center works to highlight services and events
Different organizations and groups in Fairfax County are honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October. They are highlighting services available to victims of domestic violence and celebrating the work done year-round to promote healthy relationships in the community.
Angela Yeboah, the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) manager at the Fairfax County Domestic and Sexual Violence Services — which falls under the Department of Family Services — said that there are various events and workshops throughout the month.
Yeboah noted that while October highlights domestic violence awareness, she wants people to know that DVAC’s services don’t just matter this month, but throughout the whole year.
DVAC is a service center “created to provide culturally responsive information and support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human sex trafficking, and their families,” according to its website.
The center has multiple partners, and works to provide advocates, counselors and legal aid to victims of domestic violence.
Pre-pandemic, DVAC saw about 1,200 people each year, according to Yeboah. When the pandemic began, those numbers fell to around 800. Now, they are seeing a return that’s closer to their former numbers.
DVAC, in addition to providing services, is also a physical center. While it does have multiple locations throughout the county, the main hub is in the historic courthouse in Fairfax, right on Chain Bridge Road.
Fairfax County is participating in a national day of action October 21 for #PurpleOut, where people wear purple to show commitment to healthy relationships.
Yeboah also said that it is important for people to know that DVAC and the other services within Fairfax County tailor help to the specific person — what works for one may not work for another in the case of domestic violence, so staffers work to make sure that a person’s needs are individually met.
“Victims are the expert on their safety, and they know their abuser more than anyone. And so they have to ultimately listen to their gut and their instincts on what they need to do to keep safe. But it’s important for them to know that there are resources and services out there,” she said.
Resources are not limited to victims. Those who have perpetrated acts of domestic violence can participate in the Anger & Domestic Abuse Prevention & Treatment (ADAPT) Program, which teaches “emotional regulation skills” to people who have abused partners, according to its website.
“Fairfax County Domestic and Sexual Violence Services also provides assistance to those who have caused harm through our ADAPT Program ... so our victims often want information on how the abuser can also seek services,” she said.
Other efforts are being taken by the community to raise awareness and help those in situations of domestic violence.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. are partnering with Domestic and Sexual Violence Services and Shelter House, a nonprofit organization that provides support services to homeless families and victims of domestic violence, to host a toiletry drive October 16 from 10 a.m.to noon at Mount Vernon Elementary School, 2601 Commonwealth Ave. in Alexandria. All donated items will support victims of domestic violence. Accepted items include masks, deodorant, pajamas and more.
Victims are able to access services across various groups in the county, such as the Victim Services Division of the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). As one of its latest projects, the division is working with multiple partners to provide Hope cards for victims of domestic violence who have obtained protective orders.
Hope cards are a means for victims of domestic abuse to provide information about an existing protective order to law enforcement. According to a FCPD blog post, a Hope card “can reduce the time on scene for officers responding to incidents of protection order violations, allow our officers to verify if there is a valid protective order in place and can provide a sense of security to victims. It will also assist in officer safety by informing law enforcement about weapons involved in the incident resulting in a protective order.”
Essentially, the Hope card allows people with protective orders to more conveniently carry relevant information about that order on their person.
Those who are experiencing domestic or sexual violence can reach out to the Domestic and Sexual Violence 24-Hour Hotline at 703-360-7273, TTY 711.
