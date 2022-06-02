Birds chirping, dense trees, and an absence of cars and busy highways can be a rarity in Northern Virginia, but it’s one that the Fairfax County Park Authority works hard to preserve through their parks and trails.
On June 4, National Trails Day, the FCPA will offer a variety of programs and organized walks to celebrate local trails, encourage stewardship of community hiking paths and raise awareness.
“People love to go out on trails,” said Judy Pederson, the public information officer for the FCPA. “It’s healthful, it’s good for your body, it’s good for your mind. In general, it just is pretty hard to find something negative about the trail system.”
For National Trails Day, the FCPA is holding group walks at each Rec Center in the Fairfax County Park System. There will also be four nature-focused programs: Foraging for Wild Edibles at Burke Lake Park, “Bees Please” and “Wonderful Wildflowers” at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, and an Ancient Plants Sketch Hike at Huntley Meadows.
“There’s something every day, every time I come here,” said David Bishop, who often walks in Huntley Meadows Park. One of the best things about the park, he said, is “being able to just see wildlife in the middle of everything.”
“We’re very lucky in Fairfax County to have [the trail system] and clearly people enjoy it, so if they just think about that on National Trails Day, if they go out and do a little clearing of invasive plants or whatever their task is, caring for their piece of the trails system, that’s great,” said Pederson.
The FCPA estimates that they get about 18 million visits a year to their 334 miles of trail and 420 parks. These include stream valley trails that link communities, bus routes, and businesses through their vast, connected system.
“I would say the convenience factor is big, because we’re a 15-minute drive, so it’s easy to get over here and make sure we do it regularly,” said Nancy Herrmann who has been coming to Burke Lake Park with her mother, Alice Schipf, for more than 20 years.
“For us, the proof in the pudding was during Covid when the lockdowns were in place and our park system was closed, except for the trails,” said Pederson. “People flocked to the trails because it was an opportunity to get outdoors.”
National Trails Day was started in 1993 by the American Hiking Society to promote advocacy and acts of service for public lands and trails. The huge variety of events, across all 50 states, for National Trails Day promotes service, and education, and fosters a love of trails.
“I like to expose my grandchildren to the parks from an early age so that they have an appreciation for nature, and it works!” said Margo Isabel, Bishop’s wife. “It works, then they get excited when they see something.”
“You don’t need to have a membership, you don’t need to have any exercise equipment,” said Pederson. “You probably should have shoes, but it doesn’t take much besides a lot of willpower and a desire for a joyful experience to go out to our trails and enjoy.”
The FCPA’s wellness team promotes the physical and mental health benefits of hiking, as well as social ones. Hiking decreases the risk of certain respiratory problems, improves balance and heart health, can help reduce stress and anxiety, and provides a way to connect with family and friends.
“When you’re here, you feel like you’re out in nature,” said Herrmann. “Like we know there’s highways around or whatever, but you just feel completely separated and in nature.”
