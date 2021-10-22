Fairfax County officials joined the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, SCG Development, and others to officially celebrate the construction of a 274-unit affordable housing community in the Herndon/Reston area October 14.
Work on The Ovation – a residential component of the mixed-use Arrowbrook Center – began earlier this year when such a celebration was inadvisable due to the pandemic.
“It’s not often you get to celebrate a groundbreaking on a site where construction is already well underway,” shared Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay. “But I think there is no better way to illustrate that, even in the midst of a pandemic, the county has continued to make tremendous strides in advancing the development and preservation of affordable housing in every corner of Fairfax County.”
As attendees gathered to commemorate the “31 percent complete” point of the project, the site was booming with activity and a clear indication that progress is well underway. During a brief intermission in the work, project leaders and community staff provided a brief glimpse at the promise of what lies in store the future for the Arrowbrook Center community.
“This project represents a fundamental commitment to the idea that everyone deserves access to a quality, safe, affordable home in the communities where they work” said SCG Development President Steve Wilson. “With access to local transit, public parks, excellent schools, an exceptional commercial district, and employment opportunities, The Ovation is literally built as a foundation for success and a fulfilling experience for all who live here.”
The Ovation will include 274 multifamily apartments as committed affordable housing for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) – which is currently between about $39,000 and $77,000 per year for a family of four – for a period of at least 50 years. The project will include 55 three-bedroom apartments (a feature in high demand in the surrounding community), 15 accessible units, and is located in the heart of the Herndon/Reston activity center with convenient access to many community amenities. The development will also include on-site retail and restaurants.
“The Ovation is transforming the traditional meaning of affordable housing before our very eyes,” said Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust. “Affordable housing is more than just about the cost of rent, it’s about creating opportunity-rich, inclusive communities where all of our neighbors have an opportunity to succeed.”
Fairfax County and the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) have contributed significantly to the financing plan for The Ovation. The sum total of investments in the project include:
• Up to $22.5 million in FCRHA Revenue Bond financing
• $7.74 million in local Housing Blueprint funding
• 8 Project-Based Vouchers
• 6 State Rental Assistance Program vouchers
“The FCRHA’s and county’s investment and support of the Ovation community is not only reflective of the significance of our commitment to this project alone but also to the development and preservation of affordable housing countywide,” said FCRHA Chairman Melissa McKenna. “We will continue to leave no stone unturned, and no resource underutilized when it comes to responsible investment in providing homes where our low- and moderate-income households can do more than survive – they can thrive.”
The Ovation at Arrowbrook Center is owned by SCG Development and housing will be managed by Paradigm Management. Information about the property, leasing, and other details will be posted online at www.aptsovation.com. The community is currently projected for completion by early 2023.
