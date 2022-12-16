The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted its first-ever climate adaptation and resilience plan last month.
The plan, called Resilient Fairfax, intends to help the county prepare for projected extreme climate conditions in the future. It contains 48 strategies for reducing risks associated with projected impacts of climate change such as flooding, extreme heat, and severe storms.
A Climate Projects Report assessed potential impacts and analyzed trends of six climate hazards in the county – extreme heat, heavy precipitation, severe wind and storms, extreme cold, drought, and coastal flooding of the Potomac River. The county found that local climate patterns are projected to become, on average, “warmer, wetter, and weirder,” facing longer periods of higher temperatures, more frequent precipitation events with greater intensity, and will feature more frequent severe storms.
Using this information, different aspects of Fairfax were assessed for vulnerability to six hazards that would occur from these projected climate patterns. Of these aspects, the most vulnerable were the county’s populations, being vulnerable to five of the six hazards, and the county’s buildings, being vulnerable to four of the six. Fairfax’s public services, water infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources would also be affected by the projected changes to climate patterns.
An audit of Fairfax’s existing policies, plans, and programs was conducted to determine readiness for projected impacts. The results of this audit showed that while the county already has several initiatives and policies in place, there is still room for improvement.
Resilient Fairfax works with the goal of addressing these projected climate patterns and vulnerabilities. Of the nearly 50 strategies in the plan, 18 are identified as “key strategies,” intended to help Fairfax prepare for projected climate patterns. These strategies are organized into four “pillars,” each with a different focus. Each of these pillars contains instructions for preparing an aspect of Fairfax for the projected climate impacts. For example, the Resilient Infrastructure and Buildings pillar includes goals, strategies, and methods for preparing the county’s buildings for these projections.
Dr. James L. Kinter, a professor with George Mason University’s Climate Dynamics program and director of the Center for Ocean-Land-Atmosphere Studies, weighed in on Resilient Fairfax.
“The climate projection does a good job of characterizing the current climate in Fairfax County, based on in situ records,” he said. “The projection of future climate in Fairfax County is consistent with our analysis at George Mason University.”
“The Resilient Fairfax report also mentions the decrease in the severity of winter cold temperatures, but it omits an important impact of warmer winters - the insect pests, notably ticks that carry Lyme disease, will be able to survive the winter in larger numbers, increasing the threat to public health,” Kinter said, pointing out observations that were not in the county’s plan.
There are also some who find fault with the projections themselves. Paul Driessen, the senior policy advisor with the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, believes some aspects of Resilient Fairfax may be misguided. He expressed a belief that climate projections made so far in advance are unreliable.
“We should be preparing for all kinds of emergencies,” said Driessen. “We should have generators; we should have all kinds of food…Try to balance the attention and money you’re spending on some of these potential problems versus the likelihood…it’s hard to figure out where your time and money is best focused.”
“We’re building much more, fancier homes and buildings near rivers, and in storms, those are going to get destroyed,” he said, citing the danger posed by severe storms and coastal flooding.”There’s also a lot of land subsidence here in Virginia.” Subsidence is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the sinking of the ground because of the removal of underground material such as water, oil, natural gas, or mineral resources.
Resilient Fairfax will also require a significant amount of resources, including tax dollars, to implement the suggested measures. Where Driessen expressed doubt regarding this investment in what he described as “things that might not happen.” Kinter had much more faith and suggested further investment may be required.
“Many of the measures called for in the Resilient Fairfax report are best practices that are widely recommended and endorsed, including changes to policy and practices that account for future climate impacts,” said Kinter. He also suggested the county explore its needs for other projects to help ward off extreme weather, such as improved stormwater management infrastructure.
Despite criticism, Resilient Fairfax still marks an effort by county officials towards preparing vulnerable aspects of the county for the future. Whether the projections made in the report come true, and whether the strategies work as intended, will remain to be seen.
