Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12.
The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way Motel site at 9640 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax into a five-story residential/mixed-use community with 54 apartments and office space on the ground floor of the building. This community will be the largest permanent supportive housing development in Northern Virginia and the first of its kind with this level of density. This property will mainly house people who are homeless that are older adults and/or have disabilities with very low incomes, likely, at or below 15 percent of the Area Median Income ($14,955 for a single person, HUD 2022).
The 2022 Fairfax County Point-in-Time Survey reported 1,191 people experiencing homelessness in Fairfax County on the night of the Point-in-Time Count. This affirms the urgent need for a proven solution that addresses the challenges of homelessness in our community. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services reviewed 20 PSH programs and found 90% of residents remained stably housed after one year. The combination of permanent housing and supportive services significantly decreases the likelihood of a return to homelessness and offers a permanent solution for our most vulnerable neighbors.
“Tonight, Fairfax City affirmed its commitment to housing for all with a permanent solution that provides support and dignity to people experiencing homelessness,” said Tara Ruszkowski, The Lamb Center executive director. “The building will take about three years to build. In the meantime, The Lamb Center is committed to working with residents, business owners, and other stakeholders to have a larger conversation about community challenges surrounding homelessness and how best to work together.”
Residents at the new Fairfax development will receive on-site case management and other wrap-around supportive services. Case managers will help each resident formulate and achieve individual goals such as securing income or work, improving physical and mental health conditions, and maintaining housing. Case managers will also provide skills training to improve individuals’ ability to budget, manage medication, maintain employment, and develop positive social supports.
“PSH is not the full answer to addressing homelessness, but it’s an important tool,” said Kamilah McAfee, Wesley Housing senior vice president of Real Estate Development. “With the City’s forward-looking approach and The Lamb Center’s track record of serving the homeless population, the creative plan we’ve developed will have a significant impact on our most vulnerable community members.”
The next step for the project team is to assemble the financing for the project. The team intends to apply for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in 2023.
