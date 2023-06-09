Fairfax Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a non-profit organization that amplifies the voice of the child within the complex foster care and court systems needs more volunteers of color.
Across the U.S., 1 in 7 children experience abuse or neglect according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between July 2021 and June 2022, Fairfax County had 9,985 referrals for medical neglect, mental abuse or neglect, physical abuse, physical neglect, sexual abuse, and substance exposed infants. The County accepted 3,945 of those cases, investigated 794, and substantiated 207 cases of abuse. Only two cases were appealed.
Since July 2022, more than 180 children have entered the child welfare system in Fairfax County according to CASA. “Last year we had 98 new cases and this year we’ve had 187 new cases,” said Darcy Hubbard, CASA’s executive director. On average, CASA serves 350 children annually.
“We accept 100 percent of the cases that are assigned to us from the court. So for every child that has an open child abuse case, [a CASA] is assigned to the case,” said Hubbard.
“During a time of such uncertainty and insecurity, having a CASA gives [the child] a sense of security and predictability,” said Alexis Shield, CASA manager of Volunteer Recruitment.
CASA is at a crossroads. “There’s a huge discrepancy between what the general population in Fairfax County [looks like] and what the population of children in the child welfare system looks like,” stressed Hubbard.
According to data from the Census Bureau American Community Survey, in 2020, 16.2 percent of Fairfax County residents identify as Hispanics and 9.4 percent identify as Black. Currently 36 percent of children assigned to CASA are Black and 42 percent are Hispanic or Latino according to a recent CASA press release.
“There’s an over representation of children of color, particularly African American and Latino children. They’re over represented in the child welfare system in the nation and here in Fairfax County,” said Judge Gayl Y. Carr of the Fairfax Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court.
Carr clarified that such overrepresentation is not because children of color are abused more often but instead “they are brought to the attention of authorities more often.”
To meet the needs of the community, CASA has an urgent need for Black, Hispanic, and Spanish speaking volunteers-people reflective of the population that CASA serves.
“Research has shown that when children have a CASA who looks like them, and who they can culturally connect with, or who can speak their language, they’re better served, they’re better supported and overall, they receive better advocacy,” said Shield. “More importantly, it’s really hard for volunteers to advocate for and speak for a child if we can’t speak their language.”
To meet this need, CASA is prioritizing diversifying their volunteer pool. The nonprofit also needs volunteers who have time to spare. CASA volunteers are required to participate in screening interviews and must attend a comprehensive 37-hour in-office training. With three training sessions per year-January, May and October-Shield hopes to bolster the CASA volunteer rolls as more than 40 children are waitlisted for a CASA volunteer.
Understanding that volunteers come from all walks of life, CASA is spreading the word through community organizations and on social media platforms. Volunteers looking to make a difference or entering a new chapter may find this line of work very fulfilling.
“I was in law enforcement, then children came along, and I decided to stay home,” said CASA Volunteer Joan Fisher. When Fisher’s kids got older she joined CASA and has served the organization for 12 years.
“Over the years, I’ve worked with nine different families, and 17 different children. Some of my cases last a couple of months. I’ve been on one [case] for four years. It’s probably not going to end anytime soon,” said Fisher.
Fisher appreciates the stability that she provides in her role. “The social worker might change, the foster family, (if they’re in foster care) could change, and sometimes the attorneys change. In many cases, the CASA is the only one who’s been there since the beginning and really knows the case and has been a consistent person in that child or children’s life,” said Fisher.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer or to donate to Fairfax CASA, contact Shield at Alexis@casafairfax.org.
