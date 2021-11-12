Thanksgiving is a time for us to reflect on our fortunes and be grateful. We look back at a year filled with heartache, frustration, and a sense of what it means to be a community. The arts have played a significant role in our lives this past year, and we are grateful that you have allowed us to share your experience. Your enthusiasm and financial support have kept doors open and encouraged us to create every day.
Our list of gratitude’s is long, but the arts community is incredibly thankful for:
• The Fairfax community for allowing us to share our creativity which entertained, reflected our joy and grief, and brought us together as a community.
•A Board of Supervisors who supports the arts and strives to make art accessible in every corner of our county. Chairman Jeff McKay, Vice Chairman Penny Gross, and Supervisors Walter Alcorn, John Foust, Pat Herrity, Rodney Lusk, Dalia Palchik, Kathy Smith, Dan Storck, and James Walkinshaw’s work ensures funding will continue to uplift the arts in Fairfax.
• The Fairfax County’s first Poet Laureate is Nicole Tong. The Northern Virginia Community College English professor is engaging the region in the work of living poets through readings and workshops. Explore poetry and immerse yourself in living poets and poetry through Tong’s Twitter @PoetryLivesHere.
• Our colleagues who continue to create individual and community connections throughout our region. As the world dramatically shifted, our colleagues learned new technologies and revised production formats to bring the art into your homes at a time when we needed it most.
• The guidance provided to the arts community from the Americans for the Arts (AFTA). The national arts organization welcomes all to join to help cultivate, promote and support the arts in Fairfax County and across the country.
• The leadership from the Virginia Commission For The Arts (VCA). The agency leads the state in supporting arts excellence and artistic growth in our communities.
• The business community’s partnership with the arts. Arts sponsorships and partnerships fill the void in critically needed funding.
• New arts opportunities to explore with the opening of the National Museum of the U.S. Army and Capital One Hall.
• Volunteers who help run our programs and provide leadership by serving on our boards.
At ArtsFairfax, we are thankful for the opportunity to serve our community.
Highlights Not to Miss
Audition
Traveling Players is hosting auditions for winter performances for grades 7 through 9 Registration is required for the November 21 and December 11 auditions.Visit travelingplayers.org to learn more.
Conjuring Presence
Visit Fenwick Gallery or online through Mason Exhibitions to enjoy Conjuring Presence, an visual art and poetry exhibition featuring George Mason students, faculty, and alumni. Curated by Mason faculty member and artist Jessica Kallista, the exhibit asks artists and audiences to examine who is not present and why. Guests are invited to a virtual artists’ talk November 15 at 7:30 p.m. Visit masonexhibitions.org to learn more.
Fully Committed
In November, the laughs will return to NextStop with the hilarious, one-woman comedy, “Fully Committed,” by Becky Mode. This devastatingly funny show follows a day in the life of Samantha, an out-of-work actress who works the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics—a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation or the right table. NextStop favorite, Jaclyn Young (“Crimes of the Heart,” “The Wedding Singer,” “The Sidekick’ Cabaret”), will take on 40 roles in less than 80 minutes, under the direction of Jennifer Redford. “Fully Committed” will have a limited, two-weekend run from November 12-21. Visit https://bit.ly/3H97XNh to learn more.
Winter Dreams
The Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra explores the theme of winter and WBS Conductor and Artistic Director Svetlana Nikonova will conduct her arrangements of classical and folk favorites, including selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” Tickets start at $30. Show day is November 21, at 3 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3kH7Te7 to learn more.
Secret Things
The 2021-2022 indoor season at 1st Stage will begin with Secret Things, a deep and heartfelt story of truth, discovery, and romance imbued both with gorgeous magical realism and fascinating true history of Sephardic Judaism in the American Southwest. Secret Things will run at 1st Stage from November 18 through December 12 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.
Holiday Craft Show
Fairfax City’s Parks & Recreation Department welcomes you to the 35th annual Holiday Craft Show, November 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run in Fairfax. What started out in 1987 as a very small show has grown to become a premium arts and crafts festival. Artisans from all over the United States, including many local artists, are participating in this year’s show and we are delighted to be able to offer you so many wonderful holidays gift choices. There really is something for everyone on your shopping list. Visit https://bit.ly/3oatXi5 to learn more.
