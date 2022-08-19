Educating Youth through Employment (EYE) has been helping young workers who face barriers to employment since 2006. The six-week summer program pairs 17 to 24 year olds with businesses around Northern Virginia with the goal of giving participants real world experience that will help prepare them for their first job.
This summer, 76 young people from Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties took advantage of the program.
“The goal of the EYE program is self sufficiency, to provide our young adults with a meaningful and rewarding experience to support their professional development and growth,” said Jamie Hudson, supervisor for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) youth program. “When looking at the big picture, these opportunities help develop a strong workforce for the future.”
“The workforce is a constantly changing social and economic climate,” Program Manager Tatiana Nuth, added. “These are kids in the community, and they need our support.” Nuth and others who work with the EYE program frequently refer to the participants as kids.
Since its inception, EYE has helped more than 1,500 participants. Hudson said about 86 percent of participants finish. Kids work 20 to 30 hours per week at a local business or nonprofit, they regularly meet with a program counselor, and they are required to take two virtual training seminars. During the pandemic, when EYE had to be modified, virtual training was the only component of the program.
EYE is just one program that falls under WIOA. All WIOA programs are designed to help individuals who have barriers to employment. A barrier would be considered anything that makes finding employment difficult. Examples could be a disability, a youth pregnancy, having been involved with the justice system, or speaking English as a second language.
The ideal participant is motivated. They are ready and willing to learn from employment counselors, and from the hands-on experience they receive from their worksite placement, according to Hudson. Staff works hard to find every participant who applies to the program a work placement that will best align with the participants desired future career, but sometimes they can’t find the perfect fit.
Richard Little, 24, from Alexandria has a long-term goal to enter the field of cyber security. He knew his placement at Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia
(RPSV) might not help him with skills needed for that career, but that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm.
“It wasn’t what I was looking for. I still decided to take the position on, and continue with it,” he said. “The experience turned out differently than what I expected going in, but I decided to make the most of it. I’m trying different things, and trying to figure myself out. I’m gaining experience, and gaining opportunities. I’ve developed myself a little bit more in a professional working setting, and that is valuable regardless.”
Little’s mentor is the program coordinator at RPSV, Valerie Miller. She thinks Little would be great at peer support and says he is the first person she would call if a position opened up.
“It was a pleasure mentoring him. Richard brought a host of his own experiences here,” said Miller. “He engages well with the participants. He is a humble, and open minded individual. There are people from all walks of life who come here to the peer recovery specialist center. You never know who you will be talking to. You can’t judge a book by its cover. You never know who is going to be coming through the door and how you can learn from them.”
“I’ve learned from the people,” Little chimed in.“I’ve learned a lot of great insights from some people that I wouldn’t have expected to at first glance.” “She’s been so encouraging, and believes I’m going to make it to the top,” he said describing Miller. “I’m starting to believe that too.”
