Teachers and students in Fairfax County have returned to the classrooms in what is seemingly a normal year, and what kids missed out on during distance learning is on the minds of both parents and teachers.
Universities and research institutes across the world are investigating the effects of learning during a pandemic. The Brookings Institute released a study in January of this year on the cumulative impact of the pandemic on kids. Harvard also just released a study on the negative impacts of distance learning. The focus on loss is high.
Students at the University of Virginia, partnered with Brown University on a study that shows that, across the board, all students have fallen behind. Latino third graders performed 17 percent lower, African American students at 15 percent, and Asian and White students at 9 percent lower. Factors for students were varied. What jobs the parents had, or what the home language was also played a role. With such a large focus being placed on what children lack, educators at George Mason University (GMU) are considering ignoring the loss altogether.
Dr. Courtney Baker, GMU assistant professor and the center director for the Mathematics Education Center, shared her concern with the focus on loss.
“Teachers were already dealing with so much prior to the pandemic. Now, to conflate those conditions with ‘learning loss’ is a deficit approach that doesn’t honor or value the experiences that the students, teachers, and the communities have had the last two years,” said Baker. “When we as a society continually focus on deficit and loss it becomes a slippery slope. What exactly did we expect would happen during a time of unprecedented educational disruption, every student, for two years.”
The push and pull to somehow combat issues of equity, that teachers are constantly seeking to correct and provide for their students on its face doesn’t appreciate the nuance that every individual faced during the pandemic, whether they be teacher, student, administration, parent, rural, urban, English as a first language or English as a second language. “The standardized testing gap is expanding as is our reliance on these assessments. Both are problematic” Baker said. This is a valued experience that isn’t placed on the shoulders of any one person to correct. No one came out of this pandemic unscathed.
The idea of trauma is real, and Baker believes that something that shouldn’t be discounted is the trauma of the students and the families, but of teachers as well.
“Our economy is reliant on K-12 education and that became clearer during the pandemic,” Baker said. Perhaps our goal should focus on “creating a future generation of students who can think critically and collaboratively, and make the world better.”
If the goal is a healing of sorts, it’s known that healing from trauma is never aided by focusing on the loss. Our society is looking normal again, so it should be back to normal in all aspects. Baker is concerned that with a focus on ‘learning loss’ comes “doubling down on structures that focus on standardized assessments that are a snapshot in time that may or may not reflect the actual learning that is happening.”
As higher education continues with the business of teaching teachers, Baker and her colleagues have to acknowledge that teachers have also faced startling losses.
“In an effort to lessen the emotional toll on teachers and empty their plates,” Baker shared that she and her colleagues have begun to notice that counties and administrators have reduced professional development. Combine that with a large number of teachers that took early retirement, or left the profession outright because they were overtaxed, as well as a large number of provisionally licensed teachers, there is a vastly different teaching force than in years past.
Communities are striving for normalcy and looking for things to return to the way they were. “This is really going to need to be a partnership between schools, their communities, and higher education,” Baker said. “We need to use evidence-based practice to determine what is working and not just consider what wasn’t working before. The fact that everyone is striving for a return to normal implies that everything that was happening before was fine and that nothing has changed over the past two years”
What schools and communities have done well is focusing on the needs of the kids. In 2020 the Virginia Assembly passed House Bill 753, which tasked the Virginia Department of Education with creating a standard in definition and in the curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL). The SEL Implementation Team and Advisory Committee established the vision for the program. “The vision of social-emotional learning in Virginia is to maximize the potential of all students and staff to become responsible, caring, and reflective members of our diverse society by advancing equity, uplifting student voice, and infusing SEL into every part of the school experience,” said Baker.
Baker said she “hopes families and schools continue to foster partnerships in ways that meet the parents where they are, as well as the kids. And if teachers and schools focus less on the loss, perhaps parents should take their focus off the quick recovery of a two-year loss and instead give themselves and their children the grace to acknowledge that what we all went through was difficult, and for many very traumatic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.