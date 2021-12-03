Eleven Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children as 2021 Purple Star schools. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.
Fairfax County schools recognized as 2021 Purple Star schools include:
• Cameron Elementary School.
• Fairview Elementary School.
• Island Creek Elementary School.
• Ravensworth Elementary School.
• Waynewood Elementary School.
The following six schools have the unique distinction of being honored for a second time in recognition of their ongoing commitment to welcoming military students and families:
• Clermont Elementary School.
• Flint Hill Elementary School.
• Fort Belvoir Primary.
• Fort Belvoir Upper Elementary.
• Hunt Valley Elementary School.
• Sangster Elementary School.
Two Fairfax County public schools were named Purple Star schools in 2020, 18 schools were recognized in 2019, and 14 schools were recognized in 2018, the first year of the program.
To qualify for a Purple Star, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. Schools must also demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools, districts, and states.
Schools have unique ways of supporting their military students and families. Island Creek Elementary invites community members who are military connected to come into the school and meet with principals, parent liaison, counselors, and military counselors. Families are given resources to help them transition to their new school and make connections.
At Fairview Elementary School a military kids group meets monthly to do a meaningful activity and connect over the challenges of having a parent in service. “We also have a military kids mentor program that pairs students who have been at Fairview with newcomers to help ease the transition,” explains Meghan Ehrman, assistant principal.
The Ravensworth Elementary Ambassador Program includes military connected youth and helps welcome new students when they arrive at the school.
This is the fourth year VDOE and the Virginia Council have designated Purple Star schools. The Purple Star schools retain the designation for three years before being required to reapply.
