In a rare show of bipartisanship, elected officials turned out in force on Feb. 15 to make a pitch for the FBI’s new headquarters to be built in Springfield.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, both of Virginia’s senators, Fairfax County supervisors, other officials, and community business leaders were on hand to show their support for the project.
“Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family for law enforcement. The Commonwealth has a diverse workforce, hosts a well-positioned transportation network with close proximity to public and private sector partners, and is home to major federal agencies from the Pentagon to the FBI academy in Quantico,” Youngkin said. “The Springfield site is ideal for the next FBI headquarters because it saves the most money for U.S. taxpayers. Virginia stands ready to ensure that the FBI is well-positioned to continue to serve all Americans.”
The current process of relocating the FBI headquarters began 10 years ago. The General Services Administration which is responsible for the project is using five criteria to judge the three sites in Springfield, and Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland. According to the GSA’s site selection plan, these criteria are FBI mission requirements, transportation access, site development flexibility, promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity, and cost.
Speakers emphasized how the Springfield site would meet these criteria.
“We know that it’s close to the Metro; so we’re anticipating that there’s going to be an opportunity for workers to use mass transit,” said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. “We’ll also be able to make the improvements [to road infrastructure, an] extension of Frontier Drive is going to give us greater capability…We’re going to widen some lanes…And I hope that we will be able to encourage ride share and other programs as well.”
“When it comes to what makes strategic sense, Springfield, as you have heard, is in prime proximity to other FBI assets that will help support its mission,” Youngkin said. “Virginia has already made more than $15 billion of investments. Springfield sits right at the heart of a multimodal transportation network, the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, bus transit, Virginia Railway Express, Dulles, Reagan National – it’s all here. And Virginia’s ready for the FBI to locate in the middle of it.”
One key point was also how the Springfield site would put less financial strain on taxpayers than the Maryland alternatives.
“They already own the property. So…it’s a lower cost to build it at the GSA warehouse than anywhere else because you don’t have to factor in the land cost,” said Lusk, who emphasized the cost savings of bringing the FBI to Springfield. Currently, the site is home to the warehouse which would be torn down if the site is selected for the FBI. “And usually, the land cost is one of the largest costs when you’re doing a development project,” said Lusk. “So, I think it’s going to be lower than what you would see if you’re doing, you know, a regular buildout somewhere else. So, we anticipate it’s to the benefit of the GSA to actually build it here.”
Virginia officials also highlighted the positive impact this project would have on the Springfield community.
“Northern Virginia is fortunate to be such a prosperous community and region, but despite that prosperity, there are still pockets of great need that persist in this community,” said Lusk. “As someone who has spent over 20 years working in economic development, I understand what many of us understand here – that the single most efficient way to lift people out of poverty is by investing in their community and in them directly.”
According to GSA’s website, the decision on the location of the FBI’s new headquarters will be made sometime in the coming months. This will be followed by the appropriation of funds and construction schedule. But until then, Virginia’s elected officials, both Democrat and Republican, stand behind Springfield.
