The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Legislative Committee announced its priorities for the 2023 legislative program.
“Much of the program remains the same,” explained Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw, chairman of the committee during a public hearing. “Especially with respect to our fundamental priorities.”
The November 1 draft of the legislative agenda indicates the Board of Supervisors views education to be their highest priority.
The committee aims to increase funding for schools with high concentrations of English learners, students from economically disadvantaged households, and students receiving special education or mental health services. The committee also plans to increase funding for early education programs and eliminate the cap on K-12 support.
However, some argue that an increase in funding will not have the positive impact that the supervisors hope it will.
“The supervisors are pouring money into a broken school system,” said Arthur Purves, president of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance. “This year FCPS got $190 million more to teach 10,000 fewer students. Since before COVID, per-student spending has increased 22 percent, from $15,300 to $18,800. Yet, achievement is down, and to eliminate inequality (“One Fairfax”) the school board has lowered standards instead of fixing its flawed curriculum.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax County Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores have risen in the past year, with an average pass rate of 75.8 percent across all subjects. While these scores are higher than the state average, they still remain lower than pre-pandemic scores.
“The supervisors are floating a 5 percent real estate tax hike next year to help fund a school system that provides no upward mobility for the increasing number of Black and Latino students who are now nearly half the enrollment. For them, public schools are transforming America from the land of opportunity to the land of perpetual poverty,” said Purves.
Scott Spitzer, president of the McLean Citizens Association disagrees.
“The Board of Supervisors is acting properly in increasing funding for K-12 programs,” said Spitzer. “Our children are our most important community asset. This funding will help us continue to provide high-quality education for all our county residents, including those in the greater McLean area.”
The committee’s next priority is transportation. Inspired by the recent successful opening of the Silver Line, the board hopes to restore the $102 million of funding that was diverted to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reclaimed funding will be used to maintain and repair infrastructure in the county.
“There is a new line noting completion of the Silver Line demonstrates the things that can be accomplished if we all work together,” said Noelle Dominiguez, the legislative liaison for the Department of Transportation at the Nov. 22. Committee meeting.
“The Commonwealth should build upon the successful enactment of significant transportation revenues by the 2013 and 2020 GAs to ensure sufficient funding for transportation needs, which include new projects, state road maintenance (encompassing improved repaving, snow removal, mowing in the right-of-way, and stormwater management), and continued state assistance for local and regional transit systems (including the Fairfax Connector, the Virginia Railway Express, and WMATA),” the committee wrote in their Nov. 1 draft.
The Board of Supervisors is also pursuing initiatives to expand its authority, including giving the board the ability to hire contractors to remove illegal signs which previously only the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) had the ability to do.
Transportation safety is a priority for the supervisors who also want to clarify that counties that don’t maintain their own roads must reduce speed limits to less than 25 miles per hour but not less than 15 mph on highways within their boundaries within a business or residential district.
The supervisors wrote “the urgency surrounding this issue in Fairfax County has been highlighted in recent months, as a number of tragic accidents have heightened the community’s concerns about the need to implement measures to protect drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians throughout the area. If enacted, this initiative will provide localities with tools to further improve transportation safety.”
Other changes the board made to the legislative package included support for strengthening the low-income housing tax credit program.
“I’d like it to stand out a little bit more,” Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust, told the board at the Nov. 22 meeting. “It’s a great program, I can’t imagine that there isn’t some bipartisan support for it.”
“Increasing the low-income housing credit is consistent with the county’s longstanding policies and efforts to continue to assure housing affordability for county residents,” said Spitzer. “Encouraging the commitment of private construction funding, development and management is a cost-effective strategy designed to help achieve those goals and thus benefits greater McLean residents.”
The Board of Supervisors is set to adopt the legislative program on Dec. 6.
