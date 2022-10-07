Early voting is underway for the Congressional midterm elections. Candidates for the 8th, 10th, and 11th districts will be on the Nov. 8 ballot along with the Town of Herndon Council and mayor.
Additionally, Oct. 8 is the date for the caucus to determine the Democratic nominee who will run for the seat vacated for former state Senator Mark Keam. Keam left to join the Biden administration last month.
In the 8th District GOP candidate Karina Lipsman and Independent candidate Teddy Fikre will face incumbent Democratic Congressman Don Beyer. Republican candidate Hung Cao is on the ballot running against incumbent Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District. Republican candidate James Myles will face the Democratic incumbent Congressman Gerry Connolly in the 11th District.
In the Town of Herndon races, current Councilmembers Sean Regan and Jasbinder Singh are on the ballot for mayor running against incumbent Sheila Olem. The nine candidates for the 2023-2024 term on town council include Naila Alam, Signe Friedrichs, Keven Leblanc Jr., Cesar Del Aguila, Clark Hedrick, Donielle Scherff, Stevan Porter, Pradip Dhakal and Roland Taylor. Alam, del Aguila, Dhakal, and Friedrichs serve on the current town council.
Two Democratic candidates are vying to run for Keam’s former seat. They are non-profit leader Holly Siebold and Providence School Board Member Karl Frisch. The filing deadline for GOP candidates who will run against the winner chosen by Democrats this weekend is Oct. 15. The special election will take place Jan. 10.
The only places currently open for early voting are the Fairfax County Government Center, Mount Vernon Governmental Center and the North County Governmental Center. The Fairfax location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mount Vernon and North County are open weekdays from 1 to 7 p.m. An additional 13 locations will open Oct. 27.
For info on the voting sites for the Democratic caucus, visit https://bit.ly/3rDMFAN.
More than 9,200 ballots have been cast as of Oct. 3, according to Fairfax County Director of Elections Eric Spicer. Nearly 4,000 have been cast in person and more than 5,200 by mail. “This represents a 1.3 percent turnout based on the county’s more than 730,000 registered voters,” he said.
Voters should double check their congressional district as it may have changed as a result of redistricting. This information can be found on the state portal at https://bit.ly/3UZ8uYW. The county will mail voters a personalized sample ballot. It will indicate congressional district, precinct and polling place. Also, the state will send voters a redistricting mailer which will list their new state legislative and congressional districts.
Voters who wish to vote by mail must apply by Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Applying online at the Virginia Department of Elections website is the fastest and most secure and voters will be able to track the status of their application as well as when the ballot is mailed. Voters can then either return the ballot by mail or place it in a drop-off box at any early voting site during the hours they’re open. A 24-hour secure drop box is available outside the Fairfax County Government Center.
Spicer noted that while the positions for approximately 2,300 election officers have been filled to work on Nov. 8, the Office of Elections is still looking for bi-lingual officers – especially those who speak Korean and English.
