The Mid-Atlantic Chapter Regional Awards for the American Public Works Association brought big wins for the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services.
Between Project of the Year awards and Honorable Mentions, there was a combined total of 10 recognitions, including three in the organization’s new Community Engagement category.
Project of the Year Award
Category: Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair Less than $5 Million
Project: Sugar Maple Emergency Gravity Sewer Repair
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division
Business Area: Wastewater Management| Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division
Category: Environment $5 - $25 Million
Project: Little Hunting Creek Gravity Sewer
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division
Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division
Category: Environment More than $75 Million
Project: Noman M. Cole Pollution Control Plant MCC-DC Replacement Project
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division
Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Treatment Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division
Category: Structures $5 - $25 Million
Project: Reston Fire Station #25 Replacement
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Building Design and Construction Division
Honorable Mention Distinction
New Category: Community Engagement
Project: Where it Rains, It Floods
Business Area: Directors Office | Communications and Media Group
New Category: Community Engagement
Project: Old Mill Road Gravity Line Upgrades
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division
Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division
Category: Environment Less than $5 Million
Project: Styrene Monitoring
Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division
New Category: Community Engagement
Project: Revitalize, Restore, Replant!
Business Area: Stormwater Management | Watershed Education and Outreach
Category: Structures Less than $5 Million
Project: Fairfax County Historic Jail Roof Replacement
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Building Design and Construction Division
Category: Environment Less than $5 Million
Project: Leigh Meadow and Towlston Basin SWM Retrofit
Business Area: Capital Facilities | Utilities Design and Construction Division
The winners and distinctions represent the best group achievements in the Public Works profession throughout the Mid-Atlantic Chapter. Several of the above-listed projects have been forwarded by the chapter for APWA national consideration.
The regional chapter awards will be presented on May 3 in Hampton at the Chapter Conference.
