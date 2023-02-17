DPWES
Courtesy Photo

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter Regional Awards for the American Public Works Association brought big wins for the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services. 

Between Project of the Year awards and Honorable Mentions, there was a combined total of 10 recognitions, including three in the organization’s new Community Engagement category.

Project of the Year Award

Category: Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair Less than $5 Million

Project: Sugar Maple Emergency Gravity Sewer Repair

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division

Business Area: Wastewater Management| Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division

Category: Environment $5 - $25 Million

Project: Little Hunting Creek Gravity Sewer

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division

Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division

Category: Environment More than $75 Million

Project: Noman M. Cole Pollution Control Plant MCC-DC Replacement Project

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division

Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Treatment Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division

Category: Structures $5 - $25 Million

Project: Reston Fire Station #25 Replacement

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Building Design and Construction Division

Honorable Mention Distinction

New Category: Community Engagement

Project: Where it Rains, It Floods

Business Area: Directors Office | Communications and Media Group

New Category: Community Engagement

Project: Old Mill Road Gravity Line Upgrades

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Wastewater Design and Construction Division

Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division, Wastewater Planning, and Monitoring Division

Category: Environment Less than $5 Million

Project: Styrene Monitoring

Business Area: Wastewater Management | Wastewater Collection Division

New Category: Community Engagement

Project: Revitalize, Restore, Replant!

Business Area: Stormwater Management | Watershed Education and Outreach

Category: Structures Less than $5 Million

Project: Fairfax County Historic Jail Roof Replacement

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Building Design and Construction Division

Category: Environment Less than $5 Million

Project: Leigh Meadow and Towlston Basin SWM Retrofit

Business Area: Capital Facilities | Utilities Design and Construction Division

The winners and distinctions represent the best group achievements in the Public Works profession throughout the Mid-Atlantic Chapter. Several of the above-listed projects have been forwarded by the chapter for APWA national consideration.

The regional chapter awards will be presented on May 3 in Hampton at the Chapter Conference.

