The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials.
Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County reported no issues with voting.
According to unofficial results listed on the Fairfax County Elections website, about 112,500 votes were cast in District 8 and incumbent Rep. Don Beyer won by a wide margin over opponents Karina Lipsman and Teddy Fikre. The district includes all of Arlington County, the cities of Falls Church and Alexandria plus portions of Fairfax County.
In the race between Rep. Gerry Connolly and his challenger, Jim Myles, more than 269,000 votes were cast with Connolly winning by about 66 percent. The district covers most of Fairfax County outside the Beltway, with the exception of Clifton and Alexandria.
The District 10 race was much closer, however. In Fairfax County nearly 9,500 votes were cast in that race and Rep. Jennifer Wexton won a third term by only about 6 percent over challenger Hung Cao. That district also has precincts in Clarke, Frederick, Loudoun and parts of Prince William counties.
Town of Herndon results include Mayor Sheila Olem being reelected with a less than 200-vote margin over challenger Sean Regan. Clark Hedrick, Pradip Dhakal, Keven Leblanc Jr., Cesar Del Aguila, Naila Alam, and Donielle Scheff won town council seats.
In City of Fairfax races it was a very close contest between candidates for mayor, Sang Yi and Catherine Read. Read was ahead by around 120 votes. Those elected to council seats include So Lim, D.T. “Tom” Ross, Jon Stehle Jr., Kate Doyle Feingold, Jeffrey Greenfield and Anahita “Ana” Renner. Carolyn Pitches, Stacy Hall, Sarah Kelsey, Amit Hickman and Rachel McQuillen were elected to the Fairfax City School Board.
About 53 percent of the more than 738,000 county residents either case votes in person or by mail. That number does not include the number of mail-in ballots that were deposited in drop boxes Nov. 8 or those set to arrive by the deadline.
Fairfax County officials said that although they don’t currently have the numbers, some voters definitely took advantage of the new law which allowed for same-day registration. This was the first time voters could arrive at the poll and register and vote a provisional ballot.
In addition to mail-in ballots, provisional ballots are still being counted. A provisional ballot is a paper or optical scan ballot that are sealed in a green envelope and counted after Election Day. Provisional ballots are used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count.
Results for City of Fairfax races will be certified by 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Congressional races will be certified by the state Dec. 5.
