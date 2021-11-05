Virginia Republicans flipped control of the House of Delegates, returning to a majority in the lower chamber of the General Assembly following a Democratic rout in 2019. Democrats previously held 55 of the House’s 100 seats, but as of Wednesday morning Republicans were projected to pick up seven, paving the way for a slim 52-48 GOP majority.
Despite a dismal statewide showing, Democratic incumbents in Fairfax County were re-elected in mostly lopsided victories on Tuesday night. “Unfortunately, despite our effort and positive result here in Fairfax County, we came up short for Virginia,” Democratic Committee Chair Bryan Graham posted to Twitter, adding that “Fairfax County overwhelmingly rejected the message of Youngkin. We are sending all 15 incumbents back to the House of Delegates and two new amazing women.”
“It’s a new day in Virginia! We’ll soon have a governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general who understand that government exists to serve the people — not the other way around,” the Fairfax County Republican Committee posted on Twitter. “Last night’s victories would not have been possible without the sustained efforts of countless Virginians — many of them right here in Fairfax County.”
Here’s a recap of the results from delegate races across the county (note that these are unofficial results since elections have not been officially certified).
In House District 34, incumbent Democrat Kathleen Murphy defeated Republican challenger Gary Pan with 56 percent of the vote.
In District 35, Republican challenger Kevin McGrath lost to Democratic incumbent Mark Keam, who has represented the district since 2010. Keam pulled in 68 percent of the vote.
Longtime Democratic incumbent Ken Plum, who has represented District 36 since 1982, was reelected to another term after defeating Republican challenger Matt Lang with 71 percent of the vote.
In District 37, Democratic incumbent David Bulova won 66 percent of votes cast against Republican challenger Kenny Meteiver.
Republican challenger Tom Pafford was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Kaye Kory in District 38. Kory won approximately 69 percent of the vote.
Democratic incumbent Vivian Watts defeated Republican challenger Maureen Brody in District 39, carrying 66 percent of the vote.
In District 40, Democrat Dan Helmer held his seat that he first won in 2019, defeating Republican challenger Harold Pyon in a relatively close race with 55 percent of the vote.
District 41 Democratic incumbent and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn defeated Republican nominee John Wolfe with 65 percent of the vote. Since Republicans will now control the House, Filler-Corn will become minority leader, if she is re-elected to leadership.
In District 42, Republican challenger Ed McGovern lost to Democratic incumbent Kathy Tran, who carried about 60 percent of the vote.
Mark Sickles, the longtime District 43 incumbent who was first elected in 2003, will represent his seat once again after defeating Republican challenger Brenton Hammond with nearly 70 percent of the vote.
In District 44, Democratic incumbent Paul Krizek won his race against Republican challenger Richard Hayden, taking 67 percent of the vote.
In District 45, Democratic nominee Elizabeth Bennett-Parker defeated Republican nominee J.D. Maddox with nearly 70 percent of the vote. Bennett-Parker had previously unseated incumbent Mark Levine in the Democratic primary.
District 48 incumbent Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan, Jr. carried 66 percent of votes cast against Republican challenger Edward Monroe.
In District 49, Democratic incumbent Alfonso Lopez won 72 percent of the vote in a three-way race against Republican challenger Timothy Kilcullen and Independent candidate Terry Modglin.
Democratic incumbent Marcus Simon held onto his seat against Republican challenger Sarah White in District 53, winning 70 percent of votes cast.
District 67 Democratic incumbent Karrie Delaney carried nearly 61 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Bob Frizzelle.
After unseating District 86 incumbent Ibraheem Samirah in the Democratic primary, Irene Shin defeated Republican nominee Julie Perry with nearly 66 percent of the vote.
In addition, nearly 70 percent of Fairfax voters also approved a bond referendum for Fairfax County Public Schools, with about 30 percent voting against. The $360 million bond will fund long-term capital improvement projects like school renovations and site acquisitions, expenses not covered in the school system’s fund.
(1) comment
It's Fairfax County, the Virginia hub of liberal stupidity...
What did you expect?
