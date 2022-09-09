After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future.
He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism at the International Trade Commission, within the Department of Commerce. Keam will focus on bringing foreign travelers back to the U.S. after the COVID pandemic put a halt to international travel.
Keam was first elected in 2009 to the Virginia House of Delegates, and the 35th District, which he represented, was affected by redistricting. It will become the 12th District after elections next year. The map, which was approved by the Virginia Supreme Court last year, shows the new district will cover Tysons Corner and the town of Vienna.
Keam’s departure sets up his seat for a special election. House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) set the special election for Jan. 10, 2023, one day before the General Assembly convenes for it’s regular session.
Candidates have until Nov. 14 to file, but two candidates have already announced they will run for the seat, a local nonprofit executive and a member of the Fairfax County School Board (FCPS). Karl Frisch represents the Providence District on the school board. The second candidate, Holly Siebold, is a former FCPS teacher.
Frisch, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Fairfax County School Board emphasized the importance of building upon the minority Democratic presence in Virginia’s House of Delegates to challenge Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) criticisms of the region’s public schools.
“One of the primary motivating reasons that I’m running for delegate is to protect our amazing public schools here in Fairfax County from a governor who is more interested in running for president and scoring cheap political points with a conservative base than he is with looking out for our students, our educators or their families,” Frisch said.
Other issues of importance to Frisch include working towards an equitable economy, protecting abortion access, preventing gun violence and passing climate change mitigation policy.
In addition to her work as an FCPS teacher, Seibold later founded and is currently the executive director of Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters (BRAWS). This local non-profit organization works towards bringing dignity and empowerment to women experiencing homelessness, as well as living in low-income situations, by providing them with necessary menstrual products and undergarments.
Seibold also shares a concern for presenting a challenge to the governor, particularly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision surrounding Roe vs. Wade.
“Like many women, I am infuriated that the rights we have worked so hard to gain are being rolled back; it’s devastating. I believe it is time for us to stand up and fight against extremists like Glenn Youngkin and tell them loudly ‘NO, Virginia will not go backwards,” Seibold said in a statement on Twitter.
Other issues of interest for Seibold include the strength of Fairfax Schools, gun violence prevention, “promoting a fair economy” and mitigating environmental issues.
The Fairfax County Democratic Committee said they are waiting to hear about a special election to replace Keam, and they are formalizing plans to operate an open and fair process to choose a nominee.
“We thank Mark for more than a decade of public service in the House of Delegates and honor the history he made as the first Asian-born immigrant and the first Korean American elected to any state-level office in Virginia,” said Fairfax Democratic Committee Chair Bryan Graham.
Fairfax GOP Chairman Steve Knotts expressed doubt surrounding the ability of the election to be held in the near future.
“At present, we don’t know if or when a special election will be held. It is our intention, however, to contest every race in every Fairfax County district, just as we did last year. Although progress has been made, there remains a lot of work to do in Richmond. We need to elect more legislators who back Governor Youngkin’s commonsense agenda to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” Knotts said.
