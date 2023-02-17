More and more drugs, including Fentanyl, counterfeit prescription drugs, and methamphetamine are being bought and sold through social media, according to DEA’s Washington, D.C. Division.
“With the growth of social media and the proliferation of smartphones, a dangerous and deadly new drug threat has emerged,” said DEA officials in their Social Media Drug Trafficking Overview. “Criminal drug networks are abusing social media to expand their reach, create new markets, and target new clientele. This includes selling deadly fake fentanyl and methamphetamine pills, often to unsuspecting teenagers, young adults, and older Americans, who think they are buying the real thing.”
Drug traffickers are taking advantage of technology to increase profit, according to DEA. “No longer confined to street corners and the dark web, criminal drug networks are now in every home and school in America because of the internet apps on our smartphones.”
“My brother used Facebook to make arrangements with friends and dealers to get drugs back in 2010,” said Ginny Lovitt, executive director of the Chris Atwood Foundation. “After addiction treatment, people sometimes change their phone number so that dealers can’t contact them, but it’s easy to look someone up and message them on social. Social media platforms and the way they are used have evolved significantly since then. It’s extremely easy to order counterfeit pills laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl and have it delivered straight to you.”
According to DEA, drug traffickers have turned smartphones into a one-stop shop to market, sell, buy, and deliver deadly, fake prescription pills and other dangerous drugs. In just three steps, deadly drugs can be purchased and delivered to your home just like any other good or service.
The process of selling drugs on social media begins with a dealer reaching out. Drug traffickers advertise on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. These advertisements are in disappearing, 24-hour stories and in posts, which are promptly posted and removed. Posts and stories are often accompanied by known code words and emojis that are used to market and sell illicit and deadly drugs on social media. These code words and emojis are designed to evade detection by law enforcement and by the preset algorithms used by social media platforms.
“These platforms also reach a younger demographic and teen overdoses are on the rise,” said Lovitt. “Many teens know what emojis and codes signify that someone has drugs available while their parents have no idea.”
After drug-seekers see these advertisements, they connect with the dealers. Prospective buyers contact drug traffickers on social media apps in response to their advertisements – either using direct messaging or by commenting on a post. Once contact is made, drug traffickers and potential buyers often move to an encrypted communications app like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. Drug traffickers typically switch to these encrypted communications apps to arrange drug deals with prospective buyers. Finally, a deal is made, and drug traffickers request payment using one-click apps like Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, and Remitly.
To combat this threat, the Washington division of the DEA issued a public safety alert and seized more than 8.3 million potentially lethal doses of Fentanyl last year.
According to DEA, drug traffickers are using social media to sell fake pills containing Fentanyl to an ever-expanding market, primarily people between the ages of 24 and 34. Teenagers are also frequently targeted. On Jan. 31, five teens overdosed at a high school in Arlington, with one later dying.
“We need to understand why this young person would be willing to knowingly play Russian roulette with their life. Addiction, trauma, peer pressure, an invincibility complex - this can all play a role,” said Lovitt. “It’s such a complex issue but one thing I know is that parents need to have open, nonjudgmental communication with their kids about substances and social media, share accurate information about the dangers, know what signs and codes to look for, get Narcan, and make sure their kids know they can turn to them in trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.