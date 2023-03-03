At two months into the new year, crimes against person and crimes against property in Fairfax County are on track to outpace 2022.
The two types of crime are those against persons and those against property. Crimes against a person include assault offenses, homicide, human trafficking, kidnapping, and sex offenses. Crimes against property cover a broader range of offenses, including arson, bribery, burglary, vandalism, embezzlement, fraud, and theft.
In 2022, there were 936 crimes against person cases across the county compared to 1,187 as of Feb. 15. This trend parallels crimes against property, totaling 2,952 for 2022 compared to 3,176 as of Feb. 15, according to data provided by the Fairfax County Police Department.
This data builds on an upward trend in which crimes against person and crimes against property jumped by 10.5 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.
“Our officers, commanders, and Crime Analysis Unit constantly monitor trends within our community to ensure we allocate resources and implement strategies appropriately. Each week, commanders gather at our headquarters to discuss these trends. Commanders share their strategies and collaborate to identify solutions,” said an FCPD spokesperson.
As the department works to combat the five-year high crime trend, residents continue to post on social media platforms and apps like Neighbors to raise awareness and increase vigilance across the county.
In addition to residents, county leaders have taken note of this unsettling trend and have sounded the alarm.
“I recently asked for the preliminary crime rates for 2022 as I was having difficulty reconciling statements by some elected officials that crime in Fairfax County is down with what I’m hearing from residents. It looks like the residents are correct,” said Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity in his Jan. 26 newsletter.
Like Herrity, residents are concerned about the FCPD staffing shortages. A March 2020 to August 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau analysis found that law enforcement employees decreased by 4 percent nationwide.
“Our police department has had to eliminate many of its specialty units (neighborhood policing, speed enforcement teams, etc.) in order to staff patrol positions due to the staffing crisis that the Board [of Supervisors] has been slow to address despite my continued advocacy,” said Herrity. However, FCPD contends that “despite staffing challenges in law enforcement agencies across the country, the FCPD remains dedicated to keeping our county one of the safest jurisdictions of its size. As of Feb. 9, we have an authorized strength of 1,492 police officers and 186 vacancies. Last fall, our department moved to two 12.5-hour shifts and increased our minimum staffing levels. Patrol areas have not been consolidated and remain the same as they have been.”
As residents and county leaders look to FCPD to stem the uptick in crimes, the department continues to explore various avenues to keep residents safe.
“Our Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Officers are constantly working to inform the community about the latest trends and ways to help reduce crime. From handing out locks to reduce the Kia and Hyundai thefts, VIN etching events, neighborhood watch programs, Hidden in Plain Sight, home security surveys, and more, we’re working with our community every day to reduce crime,” FCPD said in a statement.
These actions may prove effective. In 2022, research firm SmartAsset ranked Alexandria the sixth safest city out of 200 of the largest cities across the country.
FCPD continues to encourage community members to report suspicious persons and crimes to help the department identify trends and collect data so resources can be appropriately allocated across the county.
(1) comment
To quote the article, "In addition to residents, county leaders have taken note of this unsettling trend and have sounded the alarm." You are KIDDING right?! Residents and county leaders have enabled and emboldened this cluster. YOU elected it. mckay and his woke crew now have ensured that your PD is the lowest paid in the region, YOU elected a soros backed prosecutor who has lost how many violent offender and sexual offender cases in court, releasing how many others, and also has a problem with the police to where he wishes to "reform" policing. My, my my... Has anyone ever taken note of what this unsettling trend has created todays Seattles, portlands, LAs, San Franciso's, Atlanta's, NYC's, detroit's, Baltimores, chicago's, Washington's and such... and the homeless and violent crime rates in those bastions are what exactly - and that EXACT trend is what is being followed in Fairfax now AND we are seeing the results, by the choice of the voters... really?! You steer this path by elections - you have chosen it. the lack of support for the Officers ensures fewer and fewer cops being available or willing to apply here, fewer who choose to become political cannon fodder as we have seen in the past even here in the county, and the fact other jurisdictions who don't have this issue will get the best Officers for the few still willing to go into that profession. Has anyone ever noted that in almost 100% of the police incidents when "bad" things happen, the criminal, offender or whatever you wish to call him/her is resisting... just comply and things go well... resist, and toss ugly variables into the arrest scenarios, well - expect bad things to happen. For those who wish to criticize, the department is 200 down or so the media last reported - feel free to apply and make things right. That will be fun for the rest of the population to watch... if you police like you voted - you own it... Maybe it is time to back to pre 1990s type policing which worked, when Fairfax was a SAFE place, we had citizens and politicians who would back, or at least stay out of the cops way, and support an aggressive policing posture to prevent issues to begin with. Don't like that... well, just keep electing what you have... then take a really good look at those places listed above... you will be there sooner than you will ever realize...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.