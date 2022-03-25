Governor will sign a bill to mitigate the impact
As of January 2022, nearly 90 percent of Fairfax County vehicle owners will experience a substantial increase in the assessed value of vehicles. Car prices have risen for various reasons but it all boils down to high demand and limited supplies.
Christina Jackson, chief financial officer for Fairfax County and overseer of the Department of Tax Administration, presented this information at the Board meeting. Jackson says though most vehicles depreciate annually, recent increases in prices are noticeable.
“This is not a foreign concept to us in terms of having used cars rise in terms of value,” said Jackson. “However, this is much more significant given how COVID and the pandemic have impacted the supply chain and the availability of used cars.”
Initial projections for the FY 2023 advertised budget indicate an average vehicle levy increase by approximately 15.5 percent. However, January 2022 vehicle values reflect an increase of more than 33 percent.
“As our base for vehicles grows in our county both in terms of the number of vehicles and the values of those vehicles, the money is spread thinner, and that is also affecting the average projected tax bills,” said Jackson.
Last Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he would sign an emergency bill (SB771) allowing automobiles to be decoupled from other personal property, giving localities the choice to opt-in and lower the car tax.
“Inflation has hit Virginians so hard already,” said Delegate Phillip Scott (R-88). “We must be doing everything we can at all levels of government to provide relief as quickly as possible.” Scott introduced the House version of the bill.
Lee District Supervisor Rodney Lusk also favors this move. Lusk brought up a personal story about how he was looking for a car for his daughter and seeing the prices at an outrageously high number.
“We have to do something because this assessment would create an issue for several of our residents, and they would be taken aback by it, so this action that we are looking at here makes sense to me,” said Lusk.
In addition to the bill, other options that can help mitigate the impacts on taxpayers were brought into the discussion as well. Among them would be applying an 85 percent assessment ratio, which is well-tailored to the temporary nature of the assessment increases and is a recommended approach.
Data presented at the meeting shows the average assessed value of a personal-use vehicle by the FY 2022 standard is more than $11,700. Without the assessment ratio for FY 2023, the AAV would be more than $15,600. With it, it would exceed $13,300. The total tax bill would be $716 if not for the assessment ratio, which would take it down to $608. In this instance, the taxpayer’s actual payment drops to $307 once the state’s personal property tax subsidy is applied.
“It makes sense to mitigate the extreme rise in vehicle prices, especially used cars,” said Senator Chap Petersen (D-34), “This gives the local government more flexibility.”
Jay Doshi, director of the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration, said the department anticipates that bills will start going out in July. The next Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for March 29. That meeting will include a presentation on the FY2023 budget by the Human Services Council.
