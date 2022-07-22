Last week, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority adopted the FY2022-2027 Six Year Program which invests in regional multimodal transportation projects located throughout NoVA.
The NVTA voted to adopt 20 of 26 transportation candidate projects that were up for regional funding consideration. Those projects evaluated and open to public comment included railway, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), roadways, pedestrian/bicycle pathways, transportation technologies and an electric bus fleet.
Of the more than $1.2 billion in funding requested by nine NoVa jurisdictions, about $330 million will fund projects in Fairfax County including the purchase of electric buses, widening of key roads and commencing work on “The One” the new Route 1 BRT system, which will link a historically underserved section of the county to the region’s rapidly growing transit network, according to a release from Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.
“A year ago, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority asked jurisdictions and agencies to submit applications for regional funding considerations, said Phyllis J. Randall, chair of the NVTA. “After months of analysis, reporting and public participation, with the adoption of the latest Six Year Program, more projects will move forward to alleviate congestion and get Northern Virginias to their destinations faster.”
In all, NVTA awarded $336.2 million to Fairfax County for several projects including widening 2.5 miles of the Fairfax County Parkway and more than three miles of Route 1; construction on The One BRT; building a new crossing over the Dulles Toll Road on Soapstone Drive; road improvements in Seven Corners; and purchasing eight electric battery-powered buses for the Fairfax Connector. Also, the Town of Herndon will receive $4.5 million to extend Worldgate Drive to Herndon Parkway, which will provide easy access to the new Herndon Metro station on the Silver Line, aiding County commuters.
“The NVTA takes a multimodal approach to providing transportation solutions and options that keep Northern Virginia and beyond moving, recognizing there is no one-size-fits-all solution to tackling traffic congestion in the Washington, D.C. region,” Randall said. “The 20 projects the NVTA has just adopted are no exception.”
Additionally, Fairfax County received funding from I-66 Commuter Choice for two projects in Vienna.
Continuing service on Fairfax Connector Route 698 to the Pentagon and building a trail connection to the Metro will cost $3.4 million.
The bus route was initially funded in FY2019. The renewal will provide two years of continued funding for 10 morning and 10 evening trips during peak commuting hours between the Vienna Metro and the Pentagon Transit Center. According to NOVATransit, this service retained a greater share of its riders than other NoVa transit services during the pandemic, and ridership rebounded during FY2022. The requested amount for this project was $1,232,850.
The funding will also facilitate the construction of a nearly one-mile segment of the I-66 Trail between the Nutley Street interchange and the Vienna Station and Blake Lane. The path is for both cyclists and walkers that will parallel I-66. It will create a safe, attractive route to the Metro station for commuters, said officials. The amount requested for this project was $2,200,000.
“We have one primary goal in Fairfax County when it comes to transportation—keep people moving.
There is still much work to be done to achieve this but with these new projects, just like our commuters, we are well on our way to success,” said McKay.
