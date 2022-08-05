People across the county came out for National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday night.
NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie and it brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Across the county, 127 NNO events were hosted in neighborhoods and at community centers. Fairfax County Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies enjoyed a meal with neighbors and in the Mount Vernon District even played a game of kickball with the kids. In addition to talking with officers, attendees also had the opportunity to see inside police cars. Dispatch operators, police cadets and other emergency workers were on hand to speak with the public.
“Thank you Fairfax County Police for all you do,” said Marie Robinson on a Facebook post. “Your presence at the National Night Out and the interaction with our young people and the entire Saratoga Community was awesome. Such a great event!”
“On behalf of all our officers, I’d like to thank our community for hosting so many fantastic events,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. “It was wonderful to engage with so many of you and we’re grateful for your continued support to keep Fairfax County safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.