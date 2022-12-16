The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county.
The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County.
According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police Traffic Division, they are still negotiating with vendors and determining specific locations. Hanson hopes that contracts will be signed and the cameras installed by Feb. 1.
Locations of the cameras, once identified and installed, will be posted on the county website, as well as identified with signs located within 1,000 ft of the cameras.
Drivers caught speeding by the cameras could pay up to a $100 fine. The program is structured to escalate fines starting at 10 mph over the limit. There will be a 30-day grace period following the launch of the program.
However, collecting fines is not the goal of the program, according to Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.
“This pilot program has one goal: to improve the safety of our roads,” said McKay in a statement. “These cameras will help to protect pedestrians, especially around some of our most congested and vulnerable locations. We do not want revenue from this program. Instead, we are looking forward to seeing how it enhances safety in Fairfax County.”
According to Hanson, already existing speed cameras have helped cut down on speeding.
“We do see improvement for a period of time after conducting enforcement at various locations around the county, particularly consistent enforcement over a period of days or weeks,” he explained. “For instance, we saw a drop in average speed on Blake Lane following an education and enforcement effort there. The drops in speed usually last for a period of time before returning to prior levels unless enforcement persists at a particular location.”
Hanson hopes that continuous enforcement of the cameras over the six-month pilot period will lead to reduced speeding and improvement in driver safety.
Following the pilot program, 50 cameras will be installed throughout school and work zones in 2024, and an additional 30 cameras in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.