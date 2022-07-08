On a beautiful summer day, the banks of Burke Lake Park are crowded with anglers, looking for a nice spot along the over 4-mile perimeter of the lake. Out on the water, even more people are fishing, discernible from the banks by the fishing rods sticking out of their boats. For many, fishing is a fun pastime, a way to connect with family and spend some time outside.
“It’s kind of in my family history,” said school-age Alina Linos, who was out fishing with her father, Oscar Linos. “During the pandemic, 6 a.m., 7 a.m., a park like this, nobody was around. So we started fishing,” said Oscar.
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) has many local lakes available for fishing that the community may take advantage of. Riverbend Park, Burke Lake Park, and Lake Fairfax are the three biggest parks for fishing. Ellanor C. Lawrence Park has a one-acre pond that offers easy access fishing. People may fish at Lake Accotink, but since it was drained in 2011 it has been generally poor fishing water. The Hidden Pond Nature center offers fishing, but generally only through park programs, as the bank is easily damaged.
Lake Fairfax, a 28-acre lake, has catfish, catfish, bluegill, sunfish, crappie and bullhead. The lake is open for fishing year-round.
Ellanor C. Lawrence park is often a better place for kids or beginners, with its smaller pond, but Riverbend can also be great for kids. Riverbend has a great habitat for smallmouth bass, and has a lot of sunfish, which can be a lot of fun for beginning anglers.
Burke Lake is a state-owned fishing lake, though the land around it is owned by the FCPA. It may be the best place to find muskellunge fish in the region, and has the top largemouth bass population in Northern Virginia impoundments.
Mikhail Hurst, who often drops a line at Burke Lake, likes to fish as a way to “just to get out of the house, and it brings peace.”
Beyond simply offering a place to fish, the FCPA runs a lot of angler programs at its parks. This summer they have a fishing camp for kids 9-14 to learn how to fish and go fishing, at Riverbend Park. They also have fishing classes for all ages, and many family-friendly fishing excursions, like Family Fishing at Sunset.
“It’s like a designated place where you can come fish, safely,” said Jasmine Wallace. “It’s always clean in local parks, always regulated.”
Generally, anyone 16 or older fishing in local parks needs a Virginia fishing license. At Riverbend Park, Maryland licenses are also valid. Many parks have boats available to rent that people can then fish from. Some, including Riverbend, also have fishing rods available to rent. There are ADA accessible fishing piers or platforms at Burke Lake, Lake Fairfax, and Ellanor C. Lawrence. The fishing lakes in FCPA parks offer a great chance to learn a new skill and spend time outside during the spring and summer months.
“We live right around the corner, so it’s a quick walk for us,” said Mike O’Neill, who was out fishing with his daughter. “It’s peaceful.”
