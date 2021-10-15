The costs are rising for transportation projects in the Fairfax County area and it’s not just because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
A question came up during a meeting of the Fairfax County Legislative Committee regarding the rising costs of transportation projects in the local area which have been estimated to be nearly 40 percent which was confirmed by the Virginia Department of Transportation. The members of the committee pointed to contingencies in the plans of transportation projects as a major factor in those rising costs.
Essentially, contingencies are funds set aside to deal with unexpected costs or potential changes in cost due to changes in the scope of the project. These contingencies are set aside within the budget of the project itself and can be used to offset the potential increases of aspects of the project, for example, if the costs of construction material go up in that time, then the contingency funds will be used to cover that rise in costs.
These costs are nothing new, the rise in the costs of material has been happening for many years now and continue to do so. Some of the more noticeable rises come from the cost of steel and glass as well as the cost of transporting these materials to the construction sites.
According to a January 2020 article from the Financial Express, the rise in the price of steel comes primarily from the increased demand for steel especially in countries such as China. That increase in demand has forced steel-producing mills to have to purchase more material for products such as iron ore and coking coal which has caused production costs to rise.
Another reason for the rising costs of steel has also been the effect of tariffs on the transportation of material such as steel being imported from other countries. According to a May 2021 post from The Fabricator, the cost of importing steel rose when then-President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel being imported from countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the European Union in 2018. This tariff caused a spike in increased costs of steel when compared to the rest of the world, as well as a reduction in steel being imported into the United States.
The tariffs along with other factors such as changing buying habits, material substitution for production material, and the closure of some U.S.-based steel mills, caused those prices to go up.
And that was before the impact made by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Once the pandemic hit worldwide the production and importation of steel were slowed down due to the imposition of protocols to deal with the virus such as social distancing. The demand for steel actually dropped as well since car production and many construction projects were halted. The prices of raw materials rose as well. According to a May 2020 article in Barron’s the price of scrap steel went up because of less production.
So, what does this mean for current and future transportation projects in the Fairfax County area overall?
According to Robin Geiger, head of Communications for the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, the rising costs will continue to affect aspects of projects like contingencies as long as the associated prices such as material and transportation costs continue to rise.
So, then the question becomes, how can those costs be mitigated? What are some possibilities to reduce the costs of these transportation projects going forward?
“For many construction projects (especially large projects), during the design stage a process called “value engineering” is done where the project team attempts to find ways to reduce costs through methods such as making the design more efficient, eliminating superfluous design features, finding more concise ways to phase construction, or other measures. Value engineering is one of the best ways to help reduce construction costs for a project. It is also feasible to simply reduce the overall scope of the project itself to help reduce costs,” said Geiger.
As an example, Fredericksburg recently reopened the Chatham Bridge which is a major throughway from Business Route 3. The project was originally scheduled to run for 38 months and done piecemeal while allowing traffic to continue to flow. The schedule was reduced to 16 months due to the decision to close the bridge completely which allowed VDOT and the construction crew associated with the bridge’s rehabilitation to come in on budget and reopen the bridge 45 days ahead of schedule.
The lesson here may be that as costs for materials rise, Fairfax and other localities may have to find savings in other ways.
