A three-alarm fire displaced approximately 48 occupants Monday morning.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and City of Fairfax Fire departments responded to the location in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane in Fairfax.
The fire began on an upper-floor balcony and spread through the attic.
Resident Adam Phan told News4 that he smelled smoke and then heard someone knocking at his door.
“My roommate and I just literally got our keys and our phone and whatever we were wearing and walked out,” Phan said. He explained that the far part of the building went up in smoke quickly and the flames then spread to the middle of the building.
About 100 firefighters battled the blaze. One firefighter sustained minor injuries. There were no civilian injuries.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials estimated damage to the 24 condominium units and building to be $4,123,540.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
