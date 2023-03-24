The Virginia Department of Social Services announced recently that the SNAP Emergency Allotments will be ending due to the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023. Families receiving assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began receiving reduced pre-pandemic amounts in mid-March.
This reduction in benefits will have a dramatic impact on approximately 213,000 Northern Virginia residents who are qualified for assistance. According to the Department of Agriculture, during the pandemic, each recipient received a monthly average of $251. Those benefits are set to decrease by a third, at least $95 and up to $250 less for some households. This will leave many residents likely to search for food assistance elsewhere.
“The 2021 Thrifty Food Plan re-evaluation and annual SNAP cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) help make sure SNAP benefits support a nutritious diet reflective of today’s food costs, but the end of EAs and return to normal SNAP benefit amounts will still be a substantial change for many households,” said Cindy Long, USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
Local organizations and food banks are preparing to offer additional support to residents impacted by the decrease in benefits.
“While the SNAP Emergency Allotment benefits provided relief to hundreds of thousands of residents during the pandemic, now that it has come to an end, the reality is that food insecurity is still a major issue for many Northern Virginia households,” said Stephanie Berkowitz, president, and CEO of Northern Virginia Family Service. “These residents will truly feel the impact in the days ahead when they will no longer get that second payment, which will force them to make difficult financial choices between food and other life necessities like medicine, rent, or electricity. This reduction, coupled with the increase in food prices due to inflation, exacerbates food insecurity worry for households across the state.”
NVFS organization is urgently seeking food and monetary donations to support multiple assistance programs, including the Hunger Resource Center.
“Food insecurity will remain a constant until all households in Northern Virginia have adequate resources to pay for all of their household needs,” added Berkowitz. “Until then, we ask our community of individual, corporate, and community leaders to support us in stocking shelves at our HRC by donating non-perishable food items, and high-need basic necessities.”
Other local organizations, like Food for Others, are also preparing for more residents to come looking for support.
“At Food for Others, we expect this change will heavily impact our clients. The Food Research and Action Center anticipates a “hunger cliff” as more families find they need to seek emergency assistance. This cliff will leave families who primarily relied on SNAP to find additional support, much of this support will likely come from food banks and food pantries, like Food for Others,” said Annie Turner, executive director of Food for Others.
Residents with questions about the SNAP benefit changes can reach out to the Virginia Department of Social Services at 1-855-635-4370, Fairfax County Coordinated Services Planning at 703-222-0880, or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/hsrg/
