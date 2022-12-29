Virginians for Safe Communities is calling for an investigation of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney (OCA) for Fairfax County. In a letter sent to Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, the group expressed concerns that OCA Steve Descano has been negligent and incompetent at the expense of crime victims.
“With Steve Descano’s office criminals’ rights are protected, enhanced, and put above victims’ rights,” said Sean Kennedy, president of Virginians for Safe Communities.
The Virginia Crime Victim and Witness Rights Act work to ensure that crime victims are treated with respect and sensitivity.
“Commonwealth’s Attorney: “shall consult with the victim either verbally or in writing (i) to inform the victim of the contents of a proposed plea agreement and (ii) to obtain the victim’s views about the disposition of the case, including the victim’s views concerning dismissal, pleas, plea negotiations, and sentencing,” explained Kennedy in the letter.
According to Kennedy, Descano’s office has not only failed to meet its statutory obligations towards victims but has caused further damage to victims. In the letter, he outlined how Descano’s 2020 Procedure Memorandum encouraged prosecutors to negotiate minimum sentences and reduce felony charges to misdemeanors.
“This is not acceptable. This is outrageous,” said Kennedy. “We have a litany of horrible things coming out of Descano’s office.”
Kennedy noted that under Descano, unlicensed attorneys had been employed as prosecutors, and young prosecutors’ pleas to be removed from sex crimes cases that they could not handle were ignored.
“In three cases the judges had to dismiss the charges, with prejudice which means they cannot be brought back, those instances mean the victims will not get justice because of the incompetence of this office,” said Kennedy.
A sexual assault victim has recently filed a lawsuit against Descano after Descano’s office failed to meet deadlines, allowing for evidence to be dismissed and the defendant to be offered a plea deal for an amended charge of assault and battery.
“We want to stand up for victims, we want to say enough is enough,” said Kennedy. “I can share that the people I’m in contact with in the police department, and even the defense attorneys I deal with are just outraged by how the victims in these cases are being treated. It’s gotta stop.
I’m hoping the governor and the attorney general can at least give some meaning into what’s gone on here and seek out some answers.”
A representative for the attorney general’s office confirmed that they had received the complaint but were unable to comment further.
Kennedy shared that he has spoken to both the governor and attorney general and that both expressed concern. He also noted that in a similar case in Loudoun County, an investigation had occurred secretly and expected that any action taken against Descano’s office wouldn’t be made public for awhile.
