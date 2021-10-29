During a Fairfax County Police Department briefing October 29, Chief Kevin Davis was asked about increased police presence in the area.
“Yesterday we received information concerning potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region,” said Davis. “As you know we take any and all information seriously and as we work to corroborate it, we have increased police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls.”
Davis said the FCPD is always in constant communication with federal and regional partners and this weekend is no different. “We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to our non-emergency number or to call 911.”
“We go into every holiday weekend with increased patrols,” said Davis. “So our increased patrols are out there; we have an election coming up next Tuesday. We’ll have increased patrols out there the next several days.” Davis said it’s a regional matter they’re taking seriously. The chief called this public safety information that has a value to it and did not confirm a specific threat. He said the information had been received over the past 24 hours and FCPD is acting on it because it’s their responsibility.
As a result, the community may notice a ramped up police presence during this holiday weekend.
“It is routine for information to be shared throughout the national capital region on a daily basis and we are always in real-time communication with federal and regional partners. Police patrols throughout Fairfax County have been increased for the Halloween weekend,” said FCPD Communications Director Anthony Guglielmi. “This includes major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and malls.”
If anyone observes any suspicious activity, they can report it anonymously to 866.411.TIPS, text "FCCS" plus tip to 847411 or call 9-1-1 during an emergency.
