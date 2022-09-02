Hybla Valley Community Center’s Hybla Valley Bike Club recently concluded its phase one and is being marked as an immense success.
“It went well considering that I wasn’t expecting it to come to fruition as quickly as it did,” said Crystal Woodley, Hybla Valley Community Center service area manager. “We surpassed what I thought we would be able to do in just this summer.”
The summer program ended with 24 participants aged 8 through 17. Bike club members not only rode bikes but learned how to build and repair them.
“We had kids bring in bikes that didn’t have seats on them and bent frames, bikes that were not operational,” said Woodley. “They built new bikes, they have new bikes now.”
According to Woodley, the program wouldn’t be possible without the help and partnership of Trek Bicycle shop. “These kids treated Trek like it was their store, the staff was very friendly and welcoming, after that first session the kids were stoked,” she explained.
Each week the bike club met with staff from Trek Bikes. In the first few weeks, the Trek staff helped the kids to assess their bikes and order parts and then taught them to fix and build the bikes. As the program continued the bike club began leading Trek staff on bike rides through their communities.
“They took up the whole repair space, all of their staff jumped right in. Each youth had their own staff member helping them with their bikes,” said Woodley.
“My first goal was to show the community that we are not just a rec center. It’s not just babysitting, my main goal was to connect to a resource,” explained Woodley. “Once you complete this program, you’re now ready to be an employee at Trek or another bike club or anywhere else that needs a similar skillset.”
As the program continues Woodley plans to let the youth take on more active leadership roles in running the club. “This is your community, this is your center, take pride and take ownership of it,” she explained.
Woodley also expressed a hope that the kids would combine their other interests with the bike club. “We have a young lady that’s into clothes and fashion. She’ll be the one to make the design for the Hybla Valley Bike Club and will work with the t-shirt vendors,” she said.
“The center is just the starting point. But it can be bigger than the center, it can be a whole neighborhood thing, it can be whatever they want it to be,” stated Woodley.
Throughout the school year, the club will continue its weekly educational components and frequent bike rides.
“We’re definitely going to continue this in our afterschool program and our teen program and I do have staff that is willing to lead rides on the weekends so those things can continue,” said Woodley.
Woodley also plans to create sub-groups within the club with specialized focuses on specific types of bikes and hold a few larger-scale community riding events throughout the year.
According to Woodley, next for the bike club is finding more donors and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.