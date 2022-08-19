With more than 40 boats and thousands of spectators the Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta returned after a two-year break with a successful splash.
Winners of the First place categories included Hunters Woods Elementary (cadet category), YMCA (Navigator), Cinder (Skipper), People’s choice award went to Mr. Matt and the WildFlowers, and the Titanic Award went to Terraset Elementary.
Those who want to preregister for next year can do so on the Reston Museum’s website at https://bit.ly/3dDRs1v. Next year’s race will be held August 12, 2023. Preregistrations will be taken through August 20, 2023.
The Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta is a Reston Museum event.
