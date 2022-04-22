Franchise owner Brenda Johnston and her tight-knit team
Brenda Johnston’s diverse familial team of employees sort of came about by chance. It started when Johnston moved from nursing to business ownership by becoming a franchise owner with her Fairfax business.
“I was a nurse for many years, raised a family of four children, I’m a grandmother to two children, and I’ve been a franchise owner for six years now,” she said. Johnston “always wanted to be helping people.” After being introduced to her business in 2011, she was drawn to the company’s transparency and consideration of its customers.
Technology is increasingly accessible, which calls for companies like hers that offer technology repair. Johnston was interested in owning a business and held common values with the company she chose. “It gave me the same feeling of what I enjoyed doing as a nurse: helping and servicing,” she said.
She signed the franchise paperwork in early 2016 and opened her first store by the end of the year in Fair Lakes. She opened her second store in Gainesville about a year after the first. At the beginning of 2020, Johnston was running reference checks on a potential hire when she learned about the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS).
DARS builds programs to support the employment and independence of those with disabilities. They have vocational programs, including one in IT. One of the potential hire’s references was a DARS representative.
“I was introduced by fate… I just happened to be hiring someone, learned about the program, established a relationship, and now I have a total of three employees [from DARS],” Johnston said. “Their ability has contributed to the success of my business–their ability surpasses a disability,” she added.
She wants more employers to get familiar with DARS and similar organizations–stressing the importance of knowing your community as a business owner. Johnston said, “I wish I would have known what my opportunities were in my community to employ anyone [beyond] larger platforms… I’m talking about local programs.”
Johnston is a testament to the welfare of embracing your local community–all members included. She advises others by telling her story of how she found the team she has today and what organizations played a part.
Johnston’s third store in Herndon has been open for a year and she has 15 employees total across the three stores. “It’s a family type of feel for me; we collaborate, we lean on each other, and we are able to express [ourselves],” she said.
For all of her employees, Johnston said, “It’s such an honor to be a part of their growth and success.” They are a small, close-knit team that breaks the stereotype of IT companies being so large that the customer gets lost. The turnover is low, the morale is high.
Some of her colleagues recently prompted Johnston to share her story with company leadership. They had to specify “about your employees” before she understood what they were referring to. She said although they saw her as a champion of diversity, that she doesn’t consciously choose people for that reason. For Johnston, it’s not about singling out team members but instead about subsuming them.
How she runs her business comes down to how she lives her life. With anything she does, Johnston said, “I hope I can help just a little bit.”
