As part of the Connecting Fairfax City For All initiative, the Fairfax City Council voted on July 12 to change 14 street names in the area in order to promote inclusivity.
In the recommendation report, the stakeholder advisory group — who created the recommendations for what the City Council should change — described the purpose of the initiative. They said they aimed to put the Council “on a path forward that would promote the inclusiveness of the City in alignment with community values – specifically by examining Confederate related street and place names, historical markers and monuments, and elements within the City seal.”
The following are the 14 streets that were voted on to be changed Confederate Lane, Lee Highway, Lee Street, Mosby Road, Mosby Woods Drive, Old Lee Highway, Plantation Parkway, Raider Road, Ranger Road, Reb Street, Scarlet Circle, Singleton Circle, Traveler Street, and Stonewall Avenue.
The new street names, the report says, should strive to “foster a sense of community and welcoming and not be insensitive or hurtful. The Group believes that Confederate and strong slavery associations are insensitive and hurtful to many members of our community.”
In addition, the new street names should be submitted by current residents, neighbors, and businesses for the Council to vote on, the report suggests.
The report encourages the Council to vote on changing the City of Fairfax seal, which currently depicts the first Confederate casualty of the Civil War, a soldier named John Quincy Marr who died at the Battle of Fairfax Court House in 1861. The report also encourages the Council to vote on changing the names of any subdivisions with names inspired by the Confederacy, including Old Lee Hills, Mosby Woods, Stonewall Estates, and Pickett’s Reserve. On some historical monuments and markers, they suggest that “any language that explicitly or implicitly promotes or could be conflated with the pro-Confederacy/Lost Cause narrative … needs to be changed or adequately contextualized and avoided on future markers.”
Councilmember Janice Miller expressed at the vote why she would be in favor of changing the street names.
“Street names are not the best way to tell history,” she said. “History is told through books, lectures, classes, and museums. And changing a street name, I will remind you, does not change our history. At one point, we were a Confederate city, and the Confederacy fought to preserve slavery. We can not outrun that history, nor are we willing to hide that history. It’s who we were, but it’s not who we are today, nor is it who we want to be in the future.”
Councilmember Sang Yi cited a relatively new policy — where, if two-thirds of the residents of a street are in favor of changing their street name, they can file a petition at City Hall — as a reason why he would vote to not change the street names, other than Reb Street, which has no residents living on it, and Stonewall Avenue, which, he said, that residents indicated almost unanimously in their surveys they were willing to change the name of the street to Stone Wall Avenue.
“I don’t want to create more divisiveness in our community,” he said. “We create policies to try to create standards, to create consistency, and that, I think, helps blunt divisiveness. If we think there’s racial inequities here that need to be addressed here, then let’s do it, and don’t just change street names, pat ourselves on the back, and move on.”
On Facebook, some people commented their disapproval of the name changing altogether.
“At his death, Lord Thomas Fairfax, for whom Fairfax City and Fairfax County are named, was the owner of 97 slaves,” wrote Stan Richards under a City of Fairfax Government post about the name changes on July 12. “Why then didn’t Janice Miller and other council members insist that these also must be changed? This entire name changing is not only ridiculous but very EXPENSIVE. These are our tax dollars being spent — not to mention businesses who have to change everything having to do with name changes. As a taxpayer, we all should be more than a little concerned. When will this end?”
The report made the recommendation that the city should “minimize negative impacts for residents and businesses on those [renamed] streets,” such as covering costs to change driver’s licenses, and have the city government make as many changes as possible itself. They also recommended that the city set up a phone number for residents and businesses to call for assistance.
“While the SAG notes that symbolism of the city seal, monuments and markers, and street and neighborhood names is a crucial start to the task of achieving greater equity and inclusion, the Group also believes that Fairfax City has an opportunity to be a leader in bringing systemic changes to the lives of historically disadvantaged groups,” the recommendations report said. “The SAG acknowledges that further work remains to be done, perhaps through either this Group or others, to advance the City’s values of equity and inclusivity in a variety of areas.”
