The Northern Virginia Citizens Association filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration on March 16.
The lawsuit aims to pause construction taking place as of VDOT’s 495 NEXT project, which would involve express lanes and ramps on I-495 that, according to the Northern Virginia Citizens Association, deviate from a previously approved plan.
“VDOT issued an environmental assessment in May 2021,” said Claudia O’Brien, speaking on behalf of the Northern Virginia Citizens Association. “And we didn’t love the plan. I mean, it wasn’t ideal for us, but we could live with it. We were going to lose a few trees. They were going to build one additional ramp, okay, fine. For the greater good of the traffic that, you know, improving traffic that’s worth it. In June 2022, after the statute of limitations had run on the environmental assessment, they announced a radically different plan that was going to build five ramps, some of them as high as 70 feet high, and, build a giant stormwater pit, eliminate 16 small stormwater ponds that would’ve been very good for the environment. And they did all of this without any environmental review, without any public notice.”
Attempts by the Northern Virginia Citizens Association to contact VDOT officials met some initial success but have since been met with silence.
“As soon as we heard about it, we contacted VDOT,” said O’Brien. “We asked to meet, we raised environmental issues, and we spent the next six or seven months trying to talk to VDOT and TransUrban. We met with [Governor Glenn Youngkin’s] staff and got completely blown off at every turn. So, we had no alternative but to sue.”
“[VDOT] is aware of the lawsuit filed by the Northern Virginia Citizens Association,” said Michelle Holland, VDOT’s megaprojects communications manager in a statement. “VDOT places a priority on compliance with all environmental regulations and associated requirements and has proven protocols in place to ensure environmental impacts are reviewed and existing approvals affirmed throughout the lifecycle of a project. VDOT has complied with all applicable environmental requirements and followed its environmental review processes since the initiation of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project. 495 NEXT underwent an environmental assessment and received a “Finding of No Significant Impact” from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Park Service in 2021. Since that time, VDOT and its private partner, Capital Beltway Express, LLC, have worked to ensure that the project remains compliant with the findings of the FHWA and National Park Service.”
Northern Virginia Citizens Association is pursuing this lawsuit on the basis that works being undertaken by VDOT will significantly impact the local environment.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation is moving forward with their “495 NEXT” project,” reads a statement on Northern Virginia Citizens Association’s website. “They have been polluting the air harming our children, tearing down endangered trees, bald eagle nesting locations, and national parks, and are taking property from members of our community in order to build more express lanes which will be inaccessible to everyday citizens, costly leaving a burden on taxpayers, and decimate our environment and community.”
Northern Virginia Citizens Association also claims VDOT has violated federal law.
“The law is very, very clear,” said O’Brien. “If you take federal funding, and in this case, they took $212 million in federal funding, you must do an analysis of the environmental impacts of the project you’re doing. That’s been the law for 50 years, the National Environmental Policy Act. They did the environmental assessment on one project. They’re building a completely different project. And the National Environmental Policy Act says if you change your project scope so that it is different from what you studied and you haven’t studied what you’re building, you must go back and do a new study with public notice, consideration of alternatives, consideration of mitigation. That’s the law. It’s clear and they didn’t do it.”
However, Holland claims the 2021 environmental study still applies. “The planning level design concepts included in the project’s Environmental Assessment are not meant to document detailed plans or design for the project, but instead are meant to establish a Limit of Disturbance (LOD) or the project’s potential construction boundaries,” said Holland. “Since receiving a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) from FHWA on the project’s Environmental Assessment, the design process was advanced as is expected. The advancement of final design has continued to be within the LOD in the Environmental Assessment, therefore it does not represent a drastic or significant change from the design concepts used to inform the analysis in the Environmental Assessment.”
O’Brien and the Northern Virginia Citizens Association anticipate litigation will move fast.
“We are in the fastest court in the nation,” said O’Brien. “The Eastern District of Virginia...We anticipate we can complete the lawsuit in six to eight months.”
