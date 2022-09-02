This year, results are hard to accurately interpret, as information looks different at the local, and state levels. The bottom line stays the same no matter who is talking, there is not a quick fix.
A brand new entrance ramp connecting drivers on I-495 north to westbound I-66 opened on the morning of Aug. 25, replacing the original ramp and located just one-half mile to the south of its predecessor.
Following the new ramp’s opening, the previous exit ramp will be closed to allow for the construction of another ramp aimed at connecting future westbound express lanes on I-66.
During this period, drivers are advised to use caution and follow directions from appropriate road signs when traveling within the interchange.
These changes come as a part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project. Upon the completion of this transformation, drivers will be able to utilize three general-purpose lanes, as well as two express lanes, in each direction of the highway.
Improvements to the highway mainly assist in enhancing driver safety, as well as reducing congestion on the busy road, but will also allow for improved bicycle and pedestrian spaces along the perimeter of I-66.
The new construction will also leave a reserved space within the road’s median to provide the possibility for future transit options such as a Metro expansion. Additionally, various bridges throughout the highway will also be updated to make improvements to aging infrastructure, as well as to better accommodate future traffic.
An interactive map of the project area is available online at bit.ly/3AZT4vn for further information.
Inside the Beltway, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban announced that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 express lanes to Alexandria’s Seminary Road will convert to a standard High Occupancy Toll (HOT) ramp on Sept. 9.
While HOV lanes still require three passengers to a vehicle to utilize the road, the change will allow drivers with fewer than three passengers the option to pay a toll upon exiting to Seminary Road from I-395’s northbound express lanes or when entering the southbound lanes from Seminary Road.
“We’re always evaluating ways to reduce congestion and provide new travel choices and improve quality of life for Virginians and this project is a true testament to those goals,” said Brent McKenzie, senior government relations and community affairs manager for Transurban.
Real-time toll prices for the ramp will be visible from Seminary Road beginning Sept. 9.
“We use congestion dynamic pricing to maintain free-flow conditions. By using that pricing mechanism, we’re able to make sure that HOV and buses have that quality of commute that they’ve always had,” added McKenzie.
Vanpool and carpool customers using an EZ-Pass Flex with HOV ON, as well as buses and motorcycles will still be able to enjoy toll-free use of the ramp.
