Chris Zavadowski recalls what it was like to be a caregiver for his father after his cancer diagnosis
For Chris Zavadowski, National Family Caregivers Month is something that hits close to home. Zavadowski was a caregiver for his father, Rich, after he was diagnosed with peripheral T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive subtype of lymphoma, in 2008.
Rich has made a full recovery since that original diagnosis, with Zavadowski noting that doctors had even gone so far as to call him cured.
“Over the course of 2008, my dad had about 650 hours of treatment, and came out the other end cancer free. And years later … his team said, ‘We basically consider you cured at this point’ — which was fantastic to hear because most people who get that type of cancer, or that type of lymphoma, don’t make it that long. But also for them to actually say we consider you cured. And then here he is today in 2021 and he is still alive, and we have never seen that lymphoma come back at all,” he said.
Zavadowski explained that when his dad initially got sick, he was fortunate enough that he lived close by to his parents, and also had a job which was flexible enough that he could work remotely.
So, he stepped into action and essentially became his dad’s “personal assistant,” keeping track of Rich’s appointments, the notes from doctor’s visits, medications and more.
Being a caregiver in this fashion for a family member — and doing so alongside another family member, his mother — was challenging for Zavadowski at times.
“When you’re in the thick of it, you’re just kind of looking at a time and don’t want to play the ‘what if’ game of ‘what if he’s one of — the odds aren’t in his favor in a few months,’” he explained.
To combat this and the sort of stress that he and his mother were under, he would make sure that they took care of themselves too. Zavadowski would take his mom to movies, concerts and just do things together that brought them some joy.
He noted that for people to effectively be a caregiver for a loved one, you have to be “as close to 100 percent all the time.” Having a support network helped Zavadowski maintain that self care — and a lot of that support came from the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF).
According to its website, LRF works to both eradicate lymphoma and provide a network to those touched by the disease. Rich initially found the organization after his treatment, and the family has been involved ever since.
“As a caregiver, it’s really important for people to have a support network around them. Not everybody has another family member they can lean on, but there are fantastic organizations — that’s why we do so much work with the Lymphoma Research Foundation and volunteer our time as ambassadors. But my dad is an ambassador as a survivor, and shares his story of hope to so many people out there that might be facing some really scary road ahead of them. And then I represent the caregiver side,” Zavadowski said.
Part of his work as an ambassador includes making sure that caregivers remember to take care of themselves and plug into their available resources and support network whenever they can.
Zavadowski recently paneled a webinar for LRF with Dr. Thomas Habermann. He noted that while they came from different perspectives — with Habermann as a doctor and Zavadowski as a caregiver — they agreed that the importance of caregivers can’t be diminished.
“It was interesting to hear the doctor say, even more than I did, about the importance of caregivers. And he was saying that sometimes he thinks they need even more attention and they need even more support than the actual patient — that it’s even harder for what they’re going through, and all the things that they have to juggle and take care of,” Zavadowski said.
For those who are finding themselves in a similar position of becoming a caregiver for a loved one, Zavadowski would offer several tips, one of those being “get a second opinion” — especially for illnesses as serious as lymphoma.
Aside from that and the advice on how to stay on top of all the information thrown at you in the wake of a cancer diagnosis or other serious illness, he said that keeping a sense of humor and still finding reasons to be joyful is crucial to getting through those challenging times.
And although Zavadowski and his family became bogged down with the struggles of lymphoma at points, he made sure to stress that it wasn’t all his family talked about. They even instated a rule where they could have no medical talk on the weekends.
“There are so many other things under the sun and a cancer diagnosis does not have to define people, it does not have to define somebody’s life. And just because someone in your life has lymphoma doesn’t mean that that’s the only thing there is in life to talk about,” he said.
Zavadowski also noted that, although it is National Family Caregivers Month, LRF does work to support caregivers and those with lymphoma themselves year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.