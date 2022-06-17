When the Bradshaw family brought 8-year-old Katya into their home in Centreville for the first time last December, she immediately asked for scissors.
“Of course, she didn’t speak the language. She did a little hand signal,” said Jenny Bradshaw, who runs a learning center in Herndon. “Then she pulled out four paper cups from her backpack that she had saved from some random restaurant during her two-and-a-half day trip. And then she asked for a stapler, and then she asked for some tape. It was 10 o’clock at night. And she cut up these cups into really, really clever Christmas ornaments.”
Katya, from Ukraine, would be staying with the Bradshaws as part of a four-week host program designed to give children living in institutional settings a taste of home life, Bradshaw said. Despite the language barrier — Katya spoke only Russian — they got along swimmingly.
Unfortunately, the Bradshaws haven’t been able to contact Katya in approximately six weeks after officials in Romania cut off foreign contact with Ukrainian orphans. Now, the Bradshaws are trying whatever they can to bring Katya back to the U.S.
Bradshaw, her husband Holt, and her daughters Lauren and Elizabeth, 17, began looking into hosting programs in February 2020, but the process was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in the fall of 2021, they saw Katya’s picture on the hosting program’s website and arranged for her to come to the U.S. on Dec. 17.
“While she was here, we did everything our family would normally do,” Bradshaw said, “Plus some special outings. We took her to the Air and Space Museum, we went to the zoo, we went to an indoor trampoline park.”
Bradshaw said it didn’t take long for her to fit into the family. “Within two days, we were just in love with this kid. She’s bright, and she’s funny.”
But the program only allowed the children to travel overseas on very limited visas, Bradshaw said. On Jan. 15, Katya had to go back to Ukraine.
“Basically, I cried for about two days,” Bradshaw said, “Then I pulled myself together and we dove right into the adoption process.”
But the Bradshaws were constantly monitoring the news. On Feb. 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The orphanage gave Katya a cell phone so she was able to contact her family overseas.
“Our conversations were short, because of the language barrier, but we would make funny faces, and I would show her our dogs on our phone, and she showed me when her tooth fell out,” Bradshaw said. “So she knew we were thinking about her.”
Katya spent her 9th birthday, March 4, on a ferry evacuating the orphanage into Romania. There wasn’t enough space at any one shelter willing to take her group, Bradshaw said, so it was split up. Bradshaw traveled to rural Romania, where Katya was, in early April to make sure she was okay, but the Romanian government claimed it needed to halt adoptions as part of a wartime custom, Bradshaw said. On the second day of her visit, Bradshaw was told foreigners would no longer be able to contact Ukrainian orphans. And eventually, the Romanian shelter workers stopped fielding her calls, taking Katya’s cell phone away, too. The last she spoke to someone in Romania was April 7. A caretaker allowed Katya to sneak away to call the Bradshaws once or twice in May, but eventually, even those calls stopped.
According to Bradshaw, there are approximately 200 American families in the same situation. She and a small group of them recently met with a representative of Sen. Tim Kaine, asking to allow orphans who participated in a program similar to Katya’s — children who have recent passports and families to stay within the U.S. — to shelter with these families instead of in other countries. A Woodbridge family Bradshaw knows of, for example, is hoping to reunite with their 12-year-old boy sheltering in Italy.
A Kaine spokesperson confirmed that “a member of our team met with a group of parents facing issues in the adoption process in the wake of the war, and we are looking into steps we can take. However, because this is a sensitive and open matter, we cannot provide more specifics at this time.”
“I think what’s really difficult is that every day, I’m working on this as much as I can,” Bradshaw said. “Every day, I’m looking for a little clue, I’m looking for a connection — but Katya has no way of knowing that.
“I think people have moved on to the next issue, and they’re not thinking about how bad it is still in Ukraine,” she added. “But somebody knows somebody who knows somebody that knows how to tackle this.”
