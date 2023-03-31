Residents of Clifton Townes and Crofton Commons held a town hall this week to call attention to the growing crime rate plaguing both communities. Police, fire, and elected officials listened intently as residents expressed palpable frustration. With fear taking hold of these communities, solutions to stop and prevent future incidents were the aim of the night.
As residents filled the Bull Run Elementary School cafeteria, the atmosphere was thick with anticipation. Panel speakers included representatives from the Fairfax County Police Department Sully Station , Fire Marshal’s Office, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith, Delegate Dan Helmer (D-Clifton), and the Commonweath’s Attorney Office spokesperson Laura Birnbaum.
“I know there’s been a lot of discussion about crime trends over the last three years. I want to lead off with the best news: all crimes across the board are down, especially in 2023. I know we’re only one quarter into [the year]. What I’m referring to is specifically Group A offenses which are the more serious crimes. So we’re here to talk about that,” said Sully Police District Assistant Commander Lt. Matt Dehler.
Residents are eager to know what officials are doing to stem the string of crimes.
Beginning in January 2020, a vehicular fire was reported on Flamborough Road. Between May and July 2021, a trash enclosure, vehicle, and the Crofton Commons Pool House were set ablaze on Flamborough Road. Then, in 2022, a trailer on Old Centreville Road was engulfed in flames, and shots were fired at vehicles and into homes along Ordway Road and Hovingham Court.
During this same period, residents reported more than 300 vehicle tire slashings, 200 vehicle break-ins, and a steady rate of petty theft and property damage. Residents estimate that these unsolved acts of arson, theft, and damage exceed $2 million.
In a textbook scenario of building resident trust, Dehler reminded residents that the police department “had people out in the middle of the night doing surveillance. We ultimately made an arrest on one of those nights. We’re not able to tie every single case to that individual, but we felt like we got a good result.”
In addition to foot patrols, Dehler explained, but with little specifics, that the FCPD has employed several resources to address crime, including using the Flock Safety license plate reading cameras. Officer Sabrina Ruck shared that, though there are a lot of resources devoted to solving these crimes, residents may not always see those actions.
“We had Detective John Farrell and Detective Bart Rogers [who] were very involved in these cases. Det. Farrell would even go out and collect tires after they were slashed. [He was] trying to match the type of mark and figure out the tool [used]. A lot of work went on, but unfortunately, there was nothing. Not enough evidence to connect it to an individual,” said Ruck.
Fire Investigator Lt. Jason Munt confirmed what many people in the room already suspected.
“Looking at some of [the fires], they are incendiary, meaning somebody intentionally set them. “For example, the vehicle fires in January. There was a parked vehicle on the side of the road, and a couple hundred feet away, there was a second vehicle on the same side [of the road] that was set on fire, and then the fire extended to another vehicle.”
Munt contends that though vehicular fires have become a common occurrence in recent years, the Fire Marshal’s office is working to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.
“We’ve also done some surveillance in the area. A lot of the fires occurred early in the morning, so we’ve tried to put people and eyes out there to see if we see anything. We’ve also put cameras up to see if we can find things and catch anyone in the act,” said Munt.
A person was caught on camera in an area where a fire was set. Unfortunately, because of poor video quality, “we can’t pinpoint [the person] because the face is covered,” Munt shared.
Though police and fire officials sympathized with residents, concerns lingered.
“We’ve had six arsons in the last three years. And that’s a lot. There’s no other neighborhood in this area that has had six arsons in three years. So what else do we do?” asked Clifton Townes Board of Director President Jessica Barrett.
To this end, Ruck urged residents to continue sending in video footage and report suspicious activities. Smith shared that her office continues to work on bringing more lighting to the area, and Helmer reminded residents to contact him so that he can be a conduit for change, especially in this area.
To have lasting change whenever the perpetrator is caught, residents want the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to prosecute the arsonist to the fullest extent of the law. Unfortunately, though many residents felt that a potential person of interest had been arrested several times, many assumed that the CA’s soft stance on crime further endangers their community.
“I know of a particular person that seems to be getting arrested, getting caught, and then I see him the next day. [The police and fire marshalls] invest so much time and effort. We call them all the time, and we’re putting in our time and effort. But it seems like somebody’s office isn’t putting in the time and effort,” said resident Mike Mehan.
Birnbaum reassured residents that “I hear the frustration,” but her words fell flat.
“What is frustrating is that we keep using the word frustrated. I’m not frustrated. I’m scared,” said one resident.
“Your boss has announced that he’s running for reelection. And my question for you is why? He doesn’t seem to like his job. He’s not doing it. We have police officers and fire marshals, and they listen. Don’t care about reelection. Don’t care about your political agenda; care about us,” stressed Mehan.
Mehan contends he feels safe; however, “I have a wife and a young child, and they don’t feel safe going out at certain times. I’ve been a victim of tire-slashing and windows being broken.”
“I’m a school teacher, and I get up early in the morning, and every day I’m scared when I go out to my car,” long-time Clifton Towns resident Leigh Reinemann stressed. “There’s a point where it turns from property damage to clear and present danger, and I feel like if we’re not past that point, we’re quickly approaching it. Maybe it would matter if we were a richer neighborhood, but we’re a working-class neighborhood.”
Residents hope that their concerted effort to highlight these issues with elected officials and community representatives will bring about actual change. Until someone is arrested and prosecuted for these crimes, they will have to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities in hopes of catching the thief and arsonist who continues to wreak havoc within their neighborhood.
